Just One Colts Player in Question Ahead of Season Opener

The Indianapolis Colts don't have much to worry about on the injury front heading into their opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Jake Arthur

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) receives a handoff from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts enter their 2025 regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in fantastic health, as just one player was listed on the injury report throughout the week with an injury.

That player, running back Tyler Goodson, suffered an elbow injury in the Colts' second preseason game, but was able to participate in a limited fashion all week. He's being listed as questionable. Veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was given a rest day on Friday.

Here's what the final injury report looks like for both teams ahead of Sunday's matchup:

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Limited Participant — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow)

THURSDAY

  • Limited Participant — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow)

FRIDAY

  • Limited Participant — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow)
  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (rest)

QUESTIONABLE — RB Tyler Goodson (elbow)

While it's certainly promising that Goodson has been on the practice field all week, he didn't log a full session. With that in mind, the Colts could call up Khalil Herbert or Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad for the game to back up Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens.

Miami Dolphins RB DeVon Achane rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

DOLPHINS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee)
  • Limited Participant — RB Devon Achane (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (calf), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (oblique, calf), OT Austin Jackson (toe)
  • Full Participant — CB Storm Duck (hip), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), S Dante Trader (hamstring)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee)
  • Limited Participant — RB Devon Achane (calf), S Elijah Campbell (knee), G James Daniels (ankle), S Ashtyn Davis (calf), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), WR Tyreek Hill (oblique, calf)
  • Full Participant — CB Storm Duck (hip), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), OT Austin Jackson (toe), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), S Dante Trader (hamstring)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), G James Daniels (ankle), TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee)
  • Full Participant — RB Devon Achane (calf), S Elijah Campbell (knee), S Ashtyn Davis (calf), CB Storm Duck (hip), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), WR Tyreek Hill (oblique, calf), OT Austin Jackson (toe), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), S Dante Trader (hamstring)

OUT — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee)
QUESTIONABLE — G James Daniels (ankle), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion)

Achane, Hill, Davis, Duck, and Jackson all coming off of the injury report without a status designation is big news for the Dolphins, as each is considered a significant contributor. Daniels is a starter, however, so his absence could be big if he's unable to recover from his ankle injury in time.

