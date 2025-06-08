One Colts Position Group Rated Just 'Average' Among NFL
While the Indianapolis Colts' offense could have a chance to be on the upward swing for the 2025 season, there's one area on that side of the ball that could have its fair share of questions entering the year, outside of the quarterback position: the offensive line.
Following an offseason in which the Colts lost two starters in the trenches upfront in Ryan Kelly in Will Fries going to the Minnesota Vikings, it leads to a few concerns of how this Indianapolis offensive line may stack up for the year ahead, and if they have the means to hold up as a strong wall upfront for whoever the quarterback of this offense may be.
But in the mind of CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Colts fall in line as neither good nor great–– just within the average tier, along with ten other offensive lines across the NFL, describing each situation as "reasonably reliable, albeit with concerns."
For Benjamin, the Colts' offensive line from left to right projects to be: Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Gonclaves, and Braden Smith, the same group that's been the expected starting five through offseason OTAs.
Of course, on the left side, things seem to be stable. Nelson has been a consistent force as one of the league's best guards since entering the league in 2018, and Raimann was a top-ten rated tackle in the eyes of PFF last season with an 85.1 overall grade, placing 8th in the NFL.
The real questions for what could transpire next season revolve around where the Colts have new full-time starters at center and right guard.
Goncalves will be shifting as the team's projected right guard after suiting up across 2024 as a swing tackle, while Bortolini will be commanding the center position in place of Kelly, who had been a mainstay at the position for nine seasons.
For both, it could be a big jump from what was seen across the course of last season, and may even take a few weeks into the season to fully mesh together that aspired chemistry to lift past that "average" narrative.
If the Colts' offensive line can remain consistent as a steady, worthwhile upfront unit, this offense will have the tools to succeed for whoever falls in line as the Week One starter under center. But, if this protection proves to be less than stellar, Indianapolis could find themselves deep into trouble early within next season.