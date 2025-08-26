Pair of Colts Stars Earn National Recognition Ahead of Regular Season
The countdown to kickoff for the Indianapolis Colts is now under two weeks as the team prepares for a home bout against the Miami Dolphins to get things started in 2025.
With six-year veteran Daniel Jones winning the quarterback competition, the Colts' offense will have to rely on its longest-tenured stars to establish themselves and give a sense of stability that Jones can lean on.
Running back Jonathan Taylor and guard Quenton Nelson have been some of the NFL's best at their respective positions over the past five seasons and will undoubtedly be the focal point of the offense once again. The Colts' star duo has been ranked in ESPN's predictions for the top 100 players this season, with Taylor placing 69th and Nelson placing 61st.
"When Taylor's healthy, he usually has a fantastic season," Stephen Holder wrote. "He is coming off a healthy offseason after a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 1,431 yards in 14 games. He still possesses the sudden acceleration that makes him so dangerous in the open field, and he had an impressive training camp."
ESPN predicted Taylor's 2025 stat line to be 342 carries for 1,578 yards and 11 touchdowns, numbers that would eclipse last season's totals. The hardest part will be getting through another 300+ carry season without injuries, because when he's healthy, Taylor could easily reach those totals.
Taylor's success is only made possible by his blockers, including one of the league's best guards in Nelson.
"Nelson has been key to an offensive line that ranks seventh in rushing yards per game (126.2) since he entered the league in 2018," Holder wrote. "Notably, he hasn't missed a game since 2021 and has missed only four in his career. That durability figures to continue, given the feedback from his coaches, who say he is as well-prepared for 2025 as he has been for previous seasons."
The six-time Pro Bowl stalwart has been a staple of Indy's offense since he was drafted in 2018. The Colts will need the entire left side of the line to perform well to make the playoffs this season, especially considering the team just paid tackle Bernhard Raimann to protect Jones' blindside.
According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson finished last year as the 9th-highest-graded guard in the league out of 135 eligible players. With several All-Pro appearances under his belt, the Colts will hope that Nelson can lead the O-Line to a unit that resembles the 2020 squad that allowed just 21 sacks.
Taylor and Nelson both need to be available and reliable so that the Colts' offense can build an identity and sense of stability. Both have previously peaked as arguable top 10 players, so the ceiling is certainly there. Steichen will likely rely on his two veterans as much as possible to build a successful offense.