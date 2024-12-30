Pat McAfee Berates Colts, Richardson, Fans in Social Media Tirade
Following a brutal Sunday loss to the New York Giants, 33-45, the Indianapolis Colts have officially played themselves out of the AFC playoff picture for yet another season, now falling to a mediocre 7-9 record on the year.
The outcome of Sunday's contest in MetLife Stadium perfectly caps off a campaign for the team filled with drama, quarterback controversy, and simply inconsistent and embarrassing performances from a roster with expectations to be a competitive, budding squad entering the year.
Yet, the signs were there that this team didn't have a buttoned-up approach throughout this entire season. Especially when asking former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, one of the team's larger critics throughout this year, he had an array of concerns to address following the results of Sunday's loss,
McAfee took to X in a heated and berating post on Sunday night scolding the Colts' operation, sounding off on Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis coaching staff, culture, and even Indianapolis fans encapsulating what he's witnessed throughout a bumpy, rough season.
"I’ve said what I believed to be the truth about the team, and a bunch of 'Colts fans' on the internet were trying to get me booed out of the city," McAfee said. "Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in the city I’ve committed my life to. And in the end… everything went.. just like I f*****g said it would."
"In the biggest moments, everybody with a brain knew they’d crack, and they did. A blind person could see the red flags on this team. Work ethic questions never happen on good teams. Preparation commitment questions never happen on good teams. Late to meetings, never happens on good teams. Late to/skipping treatment never happens on good teams. The franchise QB tapped out of a game, on 3rd down, in the red zone, because he was tired. Never happened in the history of the NFL."
McAfee references Richardson's viral moment from earlier in the season against the Houston Texans in Week 8, when the signal caller tapped out in the third quarter after a big hit for "being tired."
Of course, that event didn't go over well with fans and those in media circles, and that moment now comes back around full circle, potentially showing signs of what lies beneath the surface when looking at the state of the organization.
"When I said Joe Flacco gives us a better chance to win than AR immediately after the tapout, I would’ve said whatever backup QB we had on the roster," McAfee continued. "That can’t be what the face of your team is doing. Just can’t be. And to a bigger aspect of it all, somehow, AR thought it was ok to do that. That’s a locker room issue. That’s a culture issue. That's an indicator of a loser attitude radiating through a building that was built by greats."
This season has had numerous moments of disappointment on both sides of the ball. The Colts rank 16th in the league's scoring offense and 27th in scoring defense. While this team was in the hunt for the postseason until their embarrassing gaffe against the Giants, the numbers show this squad was likely in a position they didn't quite deserve to be in.
Strides forward must made on the field, on the sidelines, and in the locker room to truly overcome their woes to become a competitive football team once again. Yet, when asking McAfee, even he's unsure how to fix the mess Indianapolis has created.
"I have no idea how they fix it. I don’t think it’s like a light switch. 'Alright, we’re gonna become Pros now,' but, maybe it is, but what do I know? Oh, wait... how this was all gonna work out, I knew that."
In the meantime, McAfee has seemingly had it with his former team. He goes on to state he won't be renewing his season tickets following their season piled up with blunders, yet still hopes the organization can get back on track to give the city and their supporters what they deserve.
"As a multiple-year season ticket holder (not renewing), and someone who has actively, daily, attempted to be an additive to this beautiful city, I hope they become a good franchise again," McAfee stated. "This city deserves it. The OGs in the Colts building deserve it (equipment managers, trainers, ticketing, PR, sales), and on the flip side, the players/coaches in that building deserve whatever happens to them. Your unwarranted arrogance, laziness, and lack of professionalism have led you to another early vacation... which is probably what most of you entitled bums have been hoping for."
"I don’t speak for the city.. and I don’t speak for all ex-Colts players because I was only a punter. Nominated for the HOF 3 times now, but nonetheless, I speak from my own perspective. I’ve never seen a group waste opportunities/talent/money more than this group. Cheers."
The boiling point has been reached for McAfee and Colts fans alike who share similar gripes and frustrations. Change needs to be made, but what does that entail? Who on the organization is safe, and who needs to be moved off of? Does Richardson have what it takes to lead a team as the face of a franchise? What does the future hold for Shane Steichen and his surrounding staff? Or Chris Ballard?
Needless to be said, these are all pressing questions that need to be asked in the coming months of the offseason for a franchise seemingly at a crossroads.
