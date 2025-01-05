Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jaguars | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (7-9) have one more opportunity to garner positive vibes as they close out the season against the AFC South division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
It's been a disappointing season for the Colts, to say the least. On one hand, the playoffs are not a possibility, and there is an expectation from the outside that big changes need to be made in the offseason. There's not much positivity to squeeze out of this matchup. On the other hand, outside of their captains, there are some guys who have every reason to put on a big performance as free agency awaits them.
Here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts in their Week 18 season finale matchup against the Jags. It appears the Colts "lost our locker room," so to speak. What would've likely been a sweep in favor of the Colts prior to last week's embarrassing loss to the New York Giants, two analysts picked the visiting Jaguars in an upset.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Going one game under .500 seems like a fitting record for the Colts this season. Inconsistency and poor decisions have cost the team playoff football, but they can still beat some bad teams. The Jaguars aren’t great, and it feels like the Colts could split for the season.
Pick: Colts 17, Jaguars 13
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): After last week's debacle against the Giants, the Colts lost any trust I had left, but they do get another subpar opponent on Sunday, and it is at home. I'm incredibly reluctant to pick the Colts, but I do think they'll get strong performances from guys like Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II (who needs a bounce-back), while guys who could be playing their final game in Lucas Oil Stadium such as Ryan Kelly and Julian Blackmon, also give it all they've got. Against another bad team, that'll be enough.
Pick: Colts 23, Jaguars 20
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch): The Colts got embarrassed last week vs. the Giants to effectively kill their slim hopes of a playoff appearance for yet another season, and it feels like the current gloomy feelings around Indianapolis could snowball into another ugly loss during their final bout of the year. Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones is fresh off a solid performance in a win against the Tennessee Titans, and he could continue that momentum against a lacking Indianapolis defense-- especially when facing a team looking unmotivated and demoralized after the events of Week 17. I've got the Jaguars making the surprise upset over the Colts.
Pick: Jaguars 24, Colts 20
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The result of this game holds almost no weight for the Colts other than ending on a slightly high note for a victory. Instead, we should be focused on the performance of the younger players to gain momentum heading into 2025. Laiatu Latu, AD Mitchell, and JuJu Brents will all have my eye for this matchup. The Colts should get the victory before heading into an offseason that will likely be full of changes.
Pick: Colts 27, Jaguars 20
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The Colts are spiraling and don’t appear to have continuity or drive in that locker room. After falling to the worst team last week, nothing changes with a slightly better opponent despite playing at home. The Jaguars will defeat the Colts in their final game of 2024
Pick: Jaguars 23, Colts 21
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.