Colts Starter Likely to Make Return From IR
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a much-needed win against the New England Patriots that featured third-string center Danny Pinter snapping the ball. Now heading into the bye week, injured Colts have plenty of time to make their return to the field.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen says that "there's a good possibility" for starting center Ryan Kelly to return to the practice field next week. Indy will be amid preparations for a massive game against the Denver Broncos that could determine their playoff fate.
Kelly landed on the Injured Reserve list on November 5th ahead of a Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Once he landed on IR, Kelly was forced to miss the next four games. In his place, rookie Tanor Bortolini started for three games before suffering a concussion against the Detroit Lions.
Down to the third stringers, the Colts were forced to play Pinter against the Patriots. In his first start since 2022, Pinter posted the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade (82.9) for the entire team on the week.
If Kelly is going to make his return, the standard has been set. The nine-year veteran needs to play his best football over the final stretch to ensure both the protection of quarterback Anthony Richardson and the team's success.
In Kelly's seven starts this season, he has only allowed one sack (per PFF). Keeping that number as low as possible would help the Colts stack great offensive line performances to end the 2024 season.
While the team has the week off, expect more updates on Kelly's return next week when the team comes back to practice.
