Sam Darnold an Option for Colts, Who 'Needs to Win Right Now?'
The quarterback saga is going to be a windy one for those observing the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Whether they sign a free agent, trade for a veteran, draft someone this April (or some mixture of it all), we know that the Colts are going to add to their quarterback room somehow in the coming weeks.
One glaring option became more possible this week as the Minnesota Vikings reportedly elected not to franchise tag Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold, which would allow him to hit the open market. However, reports indicate the two sides are exploring other ways to keep Darnold in Minnesota.
With the Colts outwardly expressing their interest in adding quarterback competition for Anthony Richardson this offseason, Indy is an easy line to draw for many covering the industry. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah expressed his interest in Darnold to the Colts should the quarterback hit the market.
"If Darnold gets to the market, I'd be very curious to see if the Colts got involved," Jeremiah posted on X. "I think he's a clear upgrade for a team that needs to win right now."
Darnold, who is still just 27 years old, experienced a career renaissance last season after being surrounded by head coach Kevin O'Connell, quarterback coach Josh McCown, and assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.
Darnold's first season up north became far and away his most productive time in the league, going 361-of-545 passing (66.2%) for 4,319 yards (7.9 YPA), 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 102.5. He also ran the ball 67 times for 212 yards (3.2 avg.) and another touchdown. Darnold perhaps would have been even more productive if not for injuries on the offensive line, which led to him being sacked the fourth-most times in the NFL (48), not including an incredible nine times in the loss to Los Angeles.
Darnold isn't the only Vikings quarterback being connected to the Colts, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network's Rich Eisen both reported they heard multiple times last week that the Colts might target Daniel Jones.
Richardson has had some brilliant moments on the field for the Colts over the last two years, but he missed 13 games due to injuries as a rookie in 2023 and four in 2024. He was also benched for two games last season for lackluster play and preparation and completed a league-worst 47.7% of his passes.
There is a big issue when it comes to connecting Darnold to the Colts, though. At the price Darnold is likely to sign for after a few teams jockey for position, that's a player who is your unquestioned starter. The Colts intend to place Richardson in a competition, but signing someone like Darnold all but puts Richardson on the back burner, which goes against what the Colts have indicated their intentions are this offseason.
