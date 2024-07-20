SI Reveals Colts Player 'On the Roster Bubble' for 2024
With NFL training camps just around the corner, many players across the league are considered 'on the bubble' of their respective roster. In short, this means they're close to being cut or released for a potential multitude of reasons. For the Indianapolis Colts, several names on the current team could have made Sports Illustrated's piece covering players on the roster bubble ahead of training camps. For Colts on SI's Jake Arthur, only one name came to mind, veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox.
Mo Alie-Cox. The big tight end might be in trouble if either Jelani Woods or Drew Ogletree take a big step in camp. The Colts already have six receivers who seem safe, so four tight ends should be their max. Ogletree had a somewhat similar role to Alie-Cox last year and is younger with a higher ceiling.- Jake Arthur | Colts on SI
Even though the 2022 third-rounder Jelani Woods didn't see the field due to hamstring issues in 2023, his potential in Shane Steichen's scheme is better than any Colts tight end on the roster. If Woods can recover in full force and get back up to speed, it's hard telling what he can accomplish with Anthony Richardson orchestrating things under center.
As for Drew Ogletree, he started nine games and caught as many passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Ogletree also continued consistent blocking from the tight end spot in 2023 with a run-block mark of 63.1 and a pass-block grade of 80.1 (21 pass-blocking snaps) per Pro Football Focus. Ogletree must continue taking steps forward as a pro to stay competitive in a crowded position room.
Outside of Alie-Cox, Arthur references the Colts should have four tight ends. This leaves Kylen Granson and Will Mallory to occupy the remaining spots with Woods and Ogletree. While Granson wasn't much for a blocker, he led Colts tight ends in 2023 with 30 catches for 368 receiving yards. Also, then-rookie Mallory showcased fantastic route efficiency and abilities with a bite-size sample of targets (26), hauling 18 catches for 207 yards and 11 first downs.
Arthur's logic is on point. Not to mention, Alie-Cox is being paid $5.85 million annually per Over the Cap. While he's in the final year of his deal, Indianapolis could save $5.92 million by cutting him. Despite Alie-Cox playing all six of his NFL seasons with the Colts, it doesn't make him immune to the cut process. We'll see what happens during training camp with a stacked tight end room in Indy.
