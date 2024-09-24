Steelers' Mike Tomlin Reveals Team's Focus Against Colts
The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers are being led by one of the best defensive groups in the NFL entering a Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about Colts star Jonathan Taylor and how much of an impact he has on a defensive game plan.
Taylor, who is coming off back-to-back 100+ yard performances, missed last year's game against the Steelers. Tomlin says that his defense needs to "first and foremost" limit Taylor's presence on the ground after the Colts star has looked explosive behind an elite offensive line over the past two weeks (per Mike DeFabo | X).
We got a big challenge in Jonathan Taylor. I think that challenge is intensified because of Richardson's mobility, and their willingness to use schematics regarding Richardson's mobility. They got a really diverse offense in terms of RPO football and run pass options. They don't allow you to stack the box in an effort to minimize Taylor. You got to play the cat and mouse game with them in terms of some of those things.- Mike Tomlin, Steelers HC
When paired alongside second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, defenses are forced to respect different aspects of the Colts' offense. Richardson and Taylor are both efficient runners and quick slot receivers like Josh Downs amplify that RPO threat. Having a creative playcaller in head coach Shane Steichen means opposing defenses can struggle to predict what will happen next.
The Steelers have allowed the fewest points and yards per game through three weeks, meaning this week is a completely different challenge for the Colts. On top of those numbers, Pittsburgh has forced five total turnovers in two road games this year. Richardson leads the NFL in interceptions, so Sunday's game could get tricky for a turnover-prone quarterback.
Despite having the best numbers in the league, Tomlin says the Steelers defense has a "big challenge" in Jonathan Taylor. In his last game against the Steelers, Taylor posted 98 total yards and a touchdown in a loss during the Matt Ryan era of Colts football.
Dominating the trenches will be even more important than weeks past for the Colts' O-Line as Indy aims to put an end to Pittsburgh's perfect start. The Steelers have yet to post over 20 points in a game, making three touchdowns a feasible number that could keep the win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts will host Tomlin's Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
