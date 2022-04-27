Skip to main content

WATCH: Stephon Gilmore Hype Video Released by Colts

If this doesn't get you ready for the 2022 season... check your pulse.
The Indianapolis Colts have released a hype video for the signing of Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. 

Gilmore was signed by the Colts as a free agent earlier this month on a two-year deal worth a maximum of $23 million

He has been to the Pro Bowl five of the last six seasons and was All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 with the New England Patriots. He was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts in 2019.

Gilmore played last season with the Carolina Panthers who are just 25 miles north of his hometown, Rock Hill, S.C.

Despite playing just nine games with the Panthers, Gilmore was still selected to the Pro Bowl, his first as a member of the NFC. 

The Colts and general manager Chris Ballard had been accused of being a bit stingy with the purse strings this free agency period. But that patience appeared to have paid off in the form of Gilmore.

Gilmore's cost of just $11.5 million per season also hedges against a rapid decline for a player of his caliber. While still being paid as a top-20 cornerback in the NFL, his salary isn't cost prohibitive if he falls quickly from that level over the next two years.

Cornerback isn't a big need for the Colts heading into the NFL Draft on Thursday. The Colts don't have a first-round pick because of the Carson Wentz trade last year, but they were able to recoup a second-round and third-round pick when they dealt Wentz to Washington.

The consensus is offensive tackle and/or wide receiver with the Colts' first two picks to fill the biggest needs. 

