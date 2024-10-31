#Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s 3.81 sack % is the third-lowest in the NFL.



Indy OC Jim Bob Cooter:



“Last game, (he) really got himself out of several (sacks) where the defender was bearing down and he was able to shrug him off. … Anthony is uniquely talented …”



Example ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kBPV9RX39R