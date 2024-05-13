Colts Sign Two O-Linemen Following Rookie Minicamp
The Indianapolis Colts signed offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves on Monday afternoon following the team's rookie minicamp. Indy has now signed seven of its nine 2024 NFL draft picks.
Bortolini is expected to grow into the starting center role as the time ticks on Ryan Kelly's playing career. Bortolini's playstyle is highlighted by quick feet and great pass protection, only allowing three sacks on 962 pass-blocking snaps in his college career per Pro Football Focus.
The Colts' fourth-round pick recorded the fastest short shuttle time among offensive linemen at the NFL Combine, something that usually translates to good offensive line play on the field.
Goncalves, 23, is coming off a season-ending injury that was suffered only three games into his senior year at Pittsburgh. With the ability to play both the left and right tackle positions, Goncalves brings value as a utility man to the Colts' O-Line.
Despite starting nearly equal games at different sides of the line, Goncalves didn't allow a single sack in either 2022 or 2023. On top of that, Indy's third-round pick was penalized only four times in his entire college career.
The Colts will now aim to sign wide receivers AD Mitchell and Anthony Gould to close out the 2024 draft class contracts.
