Unexpected Quarterback Option Emerging for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have a big question mark at quarterback, and until that's settled, it's hard to argue against them doing everything necessary to fix the issue.
Third-year QB Anthony Richardson has had some rangy peaks and valleys in his two seasons of play, but has also missed 17 games due to injury. The Colts brought in veteran Daniel Jones to compete with Richardson this offseason for the right to be the starting quarterback.
The best-case scenario for the Colts is that Richardson responds in a big way as the starter and stays healthy en route to a career year that leaves no doubt about him as the starter moving forward. Maybe Jones even earns the job and plays well enough to be considered the starter in 2026.
Those are both the high-end outcomes, though, and not necessarily where reality will lie. Regardless, this isn't exactly a team's favorite way to establish its franchise quarterback.
If the opportunity presents itself, which it very likely could, the Colts could have their eyes set outside of the building for their quarterback.
What about Colorado's Shedeur Sanders?
Once considered an early first-round pick, that picture doesn't look so clear for Sanders anymore.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward seems like an iron-clad lock to go to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. The Cleveland Browns are likely to go with either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2, in which the New York Giants may take whoever the Browns pass on between Hunter and Carter at No. 3.
From there, the Las Vegas Raiders (sixth) and New Orleans Saints (ninth) make sense, but are far from guaranteed to be taking a quarterback. Even if they are looking into the position, at that point, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart begins to enter the conversation as well.
After that, you're looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21 or Los Angeles Rams at 26, or even the Browns, Giants, or Raiders at the top of the second round if they'd be more comfortable with Sanders after their initial picks. Besides that, the other destination with a questionable quarterback situation is the Colts at 14.
Sanders (6'1"-1/2", 212, 23 years old) has found success everywhere he's been, from a national championship-winning, four-star recruit out of high school, to turning the Jackson State program around before doing the same at Colorado.
In two seasons with the Buffaloes, Sanders went 353-of-477 passing (74.0%) for 4,134 yards (8.7 YPA), 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 168.2. He also ran for eight rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.
As a passer, Sanders has a quick, compact release and is accurate with good mechanics. He stands tall and composed in the pocket, delivering the ball with pressure in his face. He's taken a ton of hits but has played through plenty of pain and injury. He's mobile enough to keep plays alive and pick up extra yardage with his feet, but running is rarely his plan. In fact, when he commits to leaving the pocket, there rarely does seem to be a plan.
The downside is that Sanders doesn't have top-notch arm strength, which often shows up on outside throws. He also takes more sacks than he should, contributing to the alarming 94 that he took over the last two years in Boulder.
And then, there's the personality. Sanders is larger than life, with confidence and self-assuredness that borders on arrogance and can rub some people the wrong way. However, to others, that sort of mentality can be a redeeming quality.
Will the Colts be in the market for a quarterback that early in the draft? Probably not, but you should never assume you know what a team will or will not do in the draft. Raise your hand if you thought Laiatu Latu would be the Colts' first-round pick last year.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently said at the annual league meeting that the Colts wouldn't shy away from drafting a quarterback if they felt it was right. That doesn't necessarily mean early in the draft -- the Colts have been doing work on mid-to-late-round quarterbacks mostly -- but it shouldn't be considered out of the question.
Sanders' ceiling may be a bit limited individually, but he likely offers a more sustainable and predictable floor for the Colts than either Richardson or Jones. Richardson obviously offers the highest upside, but you never know what you're going to get from him, week to week.
There are many things to consider, but the most significant of all is that Sanders could realistically be the Colts' best quarterback option if chosen.