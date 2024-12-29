How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Giants | Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) visit the New York Giants (2-13) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Quarterback Joe Flacco will lead the Colts in relief of Anthony Richardson, who will miss Sunday with back spasms. The Colts need to win their remaining two games against the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars (along with plenty of help elsewhere) in order to make the playoffs, but most importantly is winning their own matchups.
Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Giants
- Date/Time: Sun., Dec. 29, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: East Rutherford, NJ; MetLife Stadium
- Television: FOX — Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color), Megan Olivi (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
