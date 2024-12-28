NFL Insider Provides Clarity on Anthony Richardson's Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will miss out on an Anthony Richardson start for the fifth time this season as he will miss Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants due to back and foot injuries.
Richardson appeared on this week's injury report after suffering two injuries against the Tennessee Titans that prevented him from practicing the past three days. Richardson was able to play every snap against the Titans, but his injury grew worse after the game.
According to a team source, Richardson has been suffering from back spasms all week (per Joel Erickson | Indy Star). The spasms did not improve before kickoff, forcing Richardson to the sidelines once again.
(Via Colts team source, James Boyd | The Athletic): “In regard to Anthony’s injury status…as Shane mentioned it’s more of his back (spasms) than his foot and the lack of mobility and movement. We were hoping to see more improvement today, but that wasn’t the case.”
Richardson's injury list continues to grow as his second season comes to an end. The 22-year-old has now missed time due to a concussion, an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, hip/oblique injuries, and back/foot injuries.
Sustainability issues continue to arise for the young gunslinger. If Richardson can't stay on the field, the Colts have no chance of stringing together consistent performances. Changing quarterbacks multiple times a season will have no benefits for offensive efficiency.
Regardless, the Colts will hope to have Richardson back in time for a Week 18 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
