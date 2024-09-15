How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Packers | Week 2
It's Week 2 in the NFL, and that brings us a matchup of two 0-1 teams looking to get over the hump and get that first win of the season.
The Indianapolis Colts travel north to the not-so-frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to take on the host Green Bay Packers. Outside expectations on either side are much different, but winless teams can't afford to take their opponents lightly.
The Colts narrowly lost their opener last week to the Houston Texans behind an explosive effort from second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, and everyone is waiting to see what he'll do next. The Packers, meanwhile, will likely be without their star QB, Jordan Love, after he sprained an MCL last week in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Many onlookers expect a big performance from the Colts against the Malik Willis-led Packers, but the Colts' defense hasn't yet performed like one that has earned much confidence.
Here's how you can catch today's action.
Colts vs. Texans
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Green Bay, Wisc.; Lambeau Field
- Television: FOX — Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (color)
