How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Vikings On SNF | Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (4-4) and Minnesota Vikings (5-2) take center stage on Sunday night as the visiting Colts look to start anew with Joe Flacco after benching quarterback Anthony Richardson this week. The Vikings will attempt to right the ship and make an example of the Colts after starting the season 5-0 and then dropping the last two games.
How will things turn out in primetime? Here's how you can catch tonight's action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Vikings
- Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Minneapolis, Minn.; U.S. Bank Stadium
- Television: NBC (Sunday Night Football) — Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)
- Stream: Peacock, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One — Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (color)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for all your pre and postgame content!
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.