Tyler Warren Gives Colts, Anthony Richardson the Perfect Weapon
Many believed the Indianapolis Colts would take a tight end with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The bigger question was which tight ends would be available when Indy went on the clock?
It turns out, the top tight end on their board was there for the taking.
The Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No.14 pick on Thursday night. The 6-5, 256-pound Nittany Lion was almost unstoppable last season, leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff and cementing himself as one of the top prospects in the class.
Warren finished the 2024 season with 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns, showing his versatility in the Nittany Lions' offense. Warren was named a First-Team All-American and the John Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in the country.
Taking Warren was an easy pick for Chris Ballard and the Colts, as evident by how quickly the pick was turned in when the team was on the clock. He is a versatile player who can line up all over the formation. Warren took snaps in-line, in the slot, out wide, in the backfield, and at quarterback last season.
As a pass catcher, Warren is a physical presence that excels in contested catch situations. He will box out defenders with his size at the catch point, forcing defenders to play through him to make a play on the ball. Warren is also a monster after the catch, breaking tackles in the open field or running through defenders to create extra yards.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As a blocker, Warren uses his size and strength to overwhelm smaller defenders. He swallows up opponents at the point of attack and creates space for the ball carrier. Warren also does enough as an in-line blocker to not harm the offense, allowing the Colts to stay in 11 personnel and not tip their hand.
Here is an excerpt from the 2025 Indy Draft Guide on how Warren fits with the Colts:
"Warren may be the best fit for the Colts in the entire draft. Warren provides a matchup problem at tight end with the ability to play in-line, in the slot, out wide, or even in the backfield. He is also a plus blocker with the ability to seal off defenders on the edge. Warren would be a moveable chess piece for Shane Steichen that would allow the Colts to stay in their preferred 11 personnel. If Warren is still available when the Colts pick in the first round, it should take less than a minute to turn in the card."
Indy's tight ends were the second-least-productive unit in the NFL in 2024, as 25 tight ends across the league had more receiving yards by themselves than the 467 yards that the entirety of the Colts' tight ends produced. That level of production will certainly increase with Warren in the fold, who will immediately become TE1 in Indy.
Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned at the combine that the Colts would love to have a tight end who can be multiple at the position and be able to affect the game on third down. Warren provides exactly that, being a movable chess piece for Steichen while serving as a reliable security blanket for Anthony Richardson over the middle of the field.
The Colts came into the 2025 NFL draft needing a difference-maker at tight end. They got that in Tyler Warren.
Recommended Articles