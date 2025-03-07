What a Colts-Trey Hendrickson Trade with Bengals Might Look Like
The Indianapolis Colts aren't typically in the trade market for big-game hunting, but there's currently a significant player on the block who makes too much sense for the Colts not to consider.
This week, Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade, as the two sides remain far apart in contract talks with one year and $18.7 million remaining on his current deal.
Hendrickson just led the NFL in sacks (17.5), which got him a First-Team All-Pro nod, and his 35.0 sacks since 2023 are also tops in the NFL. However, Hendrickson is looking to be paid like one of the top edge rushers in the NFL since he is one.
The Colts have been labeled as a logical landing spot for Hendrickson -- NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Ari Meirov both mentioned the Colts specifically -- as his former defensive coordinator with the Bengals, Lou Anarumo, was hired for the same position with the Colts this offseason. Anarumo maintains strong relationships with many of his former players, Hendrickson included. And if we're keeping score, Colts defensive line coach Charlie Partridge also coached Hendrickson in college at Florida Atlantic, so the ties are strong.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently projected what a handful of trades for Hendrickson across the NFL might look like, and he included the Colts:
- Bengals Get: 2025 14th overall and second-round draft picks; 2026 fourth-round draft pick
- Colts Get: Edge Trey Hendrickson; linebacker Germaine Pratt; 2025 17th overall and third-round draft picks
A deal with Indianapolis makes sense, because the Colts can be viewed as a desperate franchise for the Bengals to dump some salary and significantly improve their overall draft positioning.
Everyone within the Colts organization from general manager Chris Ballard to head coach Shane Steichen understands they have this season to show significant improvement, or someone else will be leading the franchise in 2026...
Furthermore, the ties that bind lead Hendrickson and current teammate Germaine Pratt to the Colts since their previous defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, now serves in the same role for Indianapolis. Hendrickson and Pratt immediately improve the Colts defense at two levels after it finished among the league's bottom four a season ago.
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is another defender who has requested a trade away from Cincinnati this offseason and has a good relationship with Anarumo, aiding Sobleski's inclusion of him in this trade projection.
In this scenario, the Colts get Hendrickson and Pratt, and the teams swap first-round picks this year. The Colts also send this year's second-round pick and next year's fourth-round pick while the Bengals send Indy this year's third-round pick.
Hendrickson (6'4", 270, 30 years old) is entering the back portion of his career but is clearly still in his prime and is riding a streak of four consecutive Pro Bowls.
This move makes sense for the Colts, not just because of the Anarumo/Partridge connection to Hendrickson (and Pratt), but they are likely to need more at defensive end in the next two years. Colts free agent Dayo Odeyingbo is likely to command a big contract elsewhere this offseason, Kwity Paye is entering the final year of his deal, and while 2024 rookie Laiatu Latu looks promising, he's not yet a star.
Hendrickson would give the Colts an immediate boost in pass rush alongside DeForest Buckner, but also some stability against the run.
If the Colts are serious about getting better, then these are the types of moves they need to get serious about. Not every big-name trade target is going to make sense for the Colts, but this one does. There is a clear opportunity ahead.
