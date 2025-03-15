Which Colts Free Agents are Still On the Market?
The Indianapolis Colts aren't "running it back" like they did last year with the majority of their in-house free agents.
This time last offseason, the Colts brought back 12 of their own free agents and extended two others, but this year, it's been just six so far, with one reworked deal. Meanwhile, they've allowed Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kylen Granson, and Grant Stuard to leave for other teams in free agency.
The Colts do still have 12 of their own in-house players out on the open market, but will any of them return?
- QB Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger: The Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete for the starting quarterback spot against Anthony Richardson, which is all we need to know about whether Flacco would return. Flacco is actually in the running to be the New York Giants' new quarterback. There's a chance with Ehlinger, however, as the Colts still need a capable QB3, unless they feel Jason Bean is ready to take a step forward.
- RB Trey Sermon: The Colts signed Khalil Herbert, who can not only compete with Tyler Goodson in the third-down, change-of-pace role but can also replace Sermon's early-down role. The Colts just need another running back now for pass protection, but it's unlikely to be Sermon.
- WR Juwann Winfree: Winfree was an occasional active player for the Colts in 2023 but mostly a practice squad player. He spent 2024 on injured reserve. If the Colts want more depth at receiver going into training camp, maybe they will bring Winfree back.
- TE Mo Alie-Cox: If the Colts want to add a cheap veteran tight end as well as draft a rookie, maybe Alie-Cox returns, but he may also want more of an opportunity than the Colts are willing to provide. This may be his last chance to sign somewhere to be a more traditional tight end who contributes more in the passing game.
- G Mark Glowinski: The Colts signed Glowinski late in 2024 as a street free agent, and he was able to become a starter for them quickly. If they thought there was enough positive tape on him to be a backup, perhaps they would bring him back for camp. Losing Fries in free agency helps Glowinski's case. This could be a move that happens after the draft if they don't get what they're looking for.
- DT Taven Bryan: Bryan had a better 2024 season than 2023 when he wasn't miscast as a nose tackle, but it still was underwhelming. The Colts signed Neville Gallimore this week, which should be enough for the Colts to look elsewhere for any other interior depth players.
- LB E.J. Speed: Speed is still on the market, but he may have more willing suitors than the Colts. He became a startable player for them, but his style of play doesn't necessarily match well with starting MIKE Zaire Franklin. Jaylon Carlies makes more sense moving forward, and the Colts likely still want to address the position in the draft.
- CB David Long: Long saw nine defensive snaps in one game for the Colts while focusing primarily on special teams. They already got a replacement for him recently in Corey Ballentine.
- FS Julian Blackmon, S Trevor Denbow (RFA), and Ronnie Harrison Jr.: With the Colts signing new starting free safety Camryn Bynum on Day 1 of free agency, that essentially marked the end of Blackmon's tenure in Indy. Blackmon is one of the top free-agent safeties remaining. Harrison could possibly return to the Colts later in the summer if they need help during camp or the preseason, but he's unlikely in their current plans. Denbow suffered a major knee injury last season, which he is still rehabbing, but he was one of their primary special teamers. This is likely a scenario where the two sides touch base again when Denbow is nearing a return to football.
