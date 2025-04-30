Who Colts are Picking in Early 2026 NFL Mock Drafts
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week in the past, but admit it; you already kinda miss it, right?
For those of us who can't flip off the draft switch, there have already been some 2026 NFL mock drafts that have cropped up across the web.
There are a few different positions mocked to the Indianapolis Colts, but one in particular definitely stands out among the rest, especially considering the Colts are slotted to pick inside the top 10. The draft order for mock drafts this early is normally determined by the reverse order of the Super Bowl betting odds or win total odds.
7. QB Drew Allar, Penn State
"A season in which the Indianapolis Colts find themselves with a top-10 pick almost ensures an organizational reset at general manager, head coach and quarterback, because it means Anthony Richardson didn't develop as expected and failed to elevate the franchise.
"By the end of the 2024 campaign, Penn State's Drew Allar looked like a future first-round QB. But he chose to return to school for another year, which will only help his draft status if he continues his upward trajectory.
"The 6'5", 238-pounder has prototypical size and mostly wins from the pocket. He's not as mobile as LaNorris Sellers or Arch Manning, but he's not a complete statue, either.
"The former 5-star recruit has the size and ample arm talent to lead an NFL franchise at a high level. As long as he continues to show improvement with his decision-making and overall consistency, he should easily find himself in the top-10 conversation, thus allowing the Colts to restart at the game's most important position with a more traditional option." -- Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
8. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (2)
"A mammoth offensive lineman, Proctor appeared dominant early last season before his play diminished late, especially in the bowl game against Michigan. Nonetheless, the talent is there for him to become a top-10 pick, if he continues to improve as a junior." -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"If the Colts are indeed going to prioritize the running game, adding beef up front is the priority. They simply don't come much bigger than Proctor, who does carry some extra weight around his middle but is surprisingly agile given his massive frame. He's started the past two seasons at left tackle for the Tide and has as much upside as any blocker in this class. " -- Rob Rang, FOX Sports
8. QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
"If the Colts are picking inside the top 10, there may well be a house cleaning in Indy regarding the front office, coaching staff and quarterback room. Klubnik has slowly but steadily improved over the course of his time as a starter at Clemson and returns to a team capable of winning it all this year. " -- Bryan Fischer, SI.com
8. QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
"Leavitt had a brilliant first season as Arizona State’s starter and is poised to become the engine of the Sun Devils’ offense after Cam Skattebo’s departure to the NFL. Leavitt’s 88.9 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among qualified quarterbacks last season, while his 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate tied for third... If he further develops his chemistry with top receiver Jordyn Tyson, he could have a massive season." -- Pro Football Focus
8. QB Arch Manning, Texas
"Print the jerseys. Go ahead! The Colts are entering 2025 with what has been described as an open competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones at quarterback... Richardson will need a big year to take the pressure and negative perception off his status with the team. Jim Irsay would not be mad about landing (another) Manning." -- Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team
9. DT Peter Woods, Clemson
"Indianapolis went tight end in the first round as expected, but it is important to identify pieces to that interior defensive line in the coming years. The hope is that Woods continues on his upward trajectory. " -- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports