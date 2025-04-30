Horseshoe Huddle

Who Colts are Picking in Early 2026 NFL Mock Drafts

2026 NFL mock drafts are already firing up, and there's a favorite position given to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jake Arthur

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week in the past, but admit it; you already kinda miss it, right?

For those of us who can't flip off the draft switch, there have already been some 2026 NFL mock drafts that have cropped up across the web.

There are a few different positions mocked to the Indianapolis Colts, but one in particular definitely stands out among the rest, especially considering the Colts are slotted to pick inside the top 10. The draft order for mock drafts this early is normally determined by the reverse order of the Super Bowl betting odds or win total odds.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar looks to pass in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to pass in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

7. QB Drew Allar, Penn State

"A season in which the Indianapolis Colts find themselves with a top-10 pick almost ensures an organizational reset at general manager, head coach and quarterback, because it means Anthony Richardson didn't develop as expected and failed to elevate the franchise.

"By the end of the 2024 campaign, Penn State's Drew Allar looked like a future first-round QB. But he chose to return to school for another year, which will only help his draft status if he continues his upward trajectory.

"The 6'5", 238-pounder has prototypical size and mostly wins from the pocket. He's not as mobile as LaNorris Sellers or Arch Manning, but he's not a complete statue, either.

"The former 5-star recruit has the size and ample arm talent to lead an NFL franchise at a high level. As long as he continues to show improvement with his decision-making and overall consistency, he should easily find himself in the top-10 conversation, thus allowing the Colts to restart at the game's most important position with a more traditional option." -- Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor looks on against the Michigan Wolverines.
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

8. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (2)

"A mammoth offensive lineman, Proctor appeared dominant early last season before his play diminished late, especially in the bowl game against Michigan. Nonetheless, the talent is there for him to become a top-10 pick, if he continues to improve as a junior." -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"If the Colts are indeed going to prioritize the running game, adding beef up front is the priority. They simply don't come much bigger than Proctor, who does carry some extra weight around his middle but is surprisingly agile given his massive frame. He's started the past two seasons at left tackle for the Tide and has as much upside as any blocker in this class. " -- Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik throws a pass during the game against the Texas Longhorns.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

"If the Colts are picking inside the top 10, there may well be a house cleaning in Indy regarding the front office, coaching staff and quarterback room. Klubnik has slowly but steadily improved over the course of his time as a starter at Clemson and returns to a team capable of winning it all this year. " -- Bryan Fischer, SI.com

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against the Texas Longhorns.
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

8. QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

"Leavitt had a brilliant first season as Arizona State’s starter and is poised to become the engine of the Sun Devils’ offense after Cam Skattebo’s departure to the NFL. Leavitt’s 88.9 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among qualified quarterbacks last season, while his 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate tied for third... If he further develops his chemistry with top receiver Jordyn Tyson, he could have a massive season." -- Pro Football Focus

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

8. QB Arch Manning, Texas

"Print the jerseys. Go ahead! The Colts are entering 2025 with what has been described as an open competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones at quarterback... Richardson will need a big year to take the pressure and negative perception off his status with the team. Jim Irsay would not be mad about landing (another) Manning." -- Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods reacts after sacking The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Johnathan Bennett.
Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) reacts after sacking The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

9. DT Peter Woods, Clemson

"Indianapolis went tight end in the first round as expected, but it is important to identify pieces to that interior defensive line in the coming years. The hope is that Woods continues on his upward trajectory. " -- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

Home/News