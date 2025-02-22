Will the Colts Sign Any Early Contract Extensions?

Writing something right now and went into a bit of a wormhole on #Colts WR Alec Pierce.



Out of 11 career touchdowns:



6 (54.5%) in 4th quarter

5 (45.5%) in final 3:00 of game

4 (36.4%) in final 2:00 of game

3 (27.3%) in final 0:20 of game



Just a crazy clutch player.