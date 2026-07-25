The preseason for the Indianapolis Colts is drawing near, as they'll kick off on Thursday, August 13th, when they travel to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots.

The preseason may be a bit of a drag for fans, but for NFL squads, it gives the coaching staff a close look at hungry players fighting for better positioning on the depth chart.

And it's not just about the fringe roster players or backups, the starters aren't always safe in their role.

For this piece, I'll highlight three prominent Colts players who could see their starting positions in jeopardy if things play out a certain way this preseason.

Let's begin.

Grover Stewart | Defensive Tackle

*Threat to Position: Colby Wooden

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) makes an interception in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grover Stewart has been a staple of the Colts' defense for nearly a decade, and while he's still an integral piece of the defensive line, he's also aging and coming off of a less-than-ideal 2025.

Stewart dipped in terms of his best attribute: run defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Stewart had a run defense grade of 56.8. This is the lowest mark in the veteran's nine NFL seasons.

Given that he's not much of a pass-rushing threat and that he's approaching age 33, this opens the door for the newly acquired Colby Wooden.

Wooden is coming off his best NFL season and is a more competent pass-rusher than Stewart. He's also more athletic and was undoubtedly acquired because Stewart and DeForest Buckner are nearing their mid-30s.

Buckner has sustained a multitude of injuries over the last few seasons, but is the far better defensive tackle between him and Stewart, which makes the latter a possible candidate to get overshot by Wooden.

If Wooden can put up an impressive preseason, he could have a realistic chance at either supplanting Stewart or cutting into his playing time drastically.

Stewart is a great player, but given how he played arguably his worst season and how the Colts must win this year, the squad will go with Wooden if he shows more promise with his new franchise.

Arden Key | Defensive End

*Threat to Position: Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key speaks to media members before the team’s veteran minicamp practice Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts weren't able to secure four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson through free agency. Instead, they pivoted to signing eight-year veteran, Arden Key.

Key hasn't been much of an impact player during his 116 career games. During that span, he's secured 30.5 sacks, 192 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, and 96 quarterback hits.

However, given how Indy's defensive end position opposite Laiatu Latu was so wide open after the departures of Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye, it gives Key a golden opportunity to jump into the starting role.

On paper, he's already in that spot and doesn't appear to have much competition to lose it.

The Colts also signed Micheal Clemons and drafted George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry. Despite these additions, none of them really threaten Key.

This leaves one player remaining: Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

The former Ohio State Buckeye was drafted during the second round last year with expectations that he could make an impact as soon as his rookie year.

However, he only accumulated 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six quarterback hits.

Similar to Key, Tuimoloau has a huge opportunity in front of him with such a thin defensive end spot to get valuable playing time and possibly steal away the starting role from Key.

This spot is one of the most wide open on the roster, and while Key has the wealth of experience and tenure, Tuimoloau undoubtedly has more potential.

It will be interesting to watch this battle play out, and the preseason will be critical for Tuimoloau to show Lou Anarumo and line coach Marion Hobby that he's the right man for the job, sending Key back to a rotational role.

Matt Goncalves | Guard

*Threat to Position: Jalen Farmer

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) walks onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Goncalves has only played two seasons for Indianapolis, but has already seen starting action in multiple roles along Tony Sparano Jr.'s offensive line.

During his 2024 rookie season, Goncalves played 230 snaps at left tackle and 333 at right. He wasn't anticipated to start, but injuries to Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith opened the door for the former Pittsburgh Panthers enforcer.

Once the impressive offensive guard Will Fries left for the Minnesota Vikings through 2025 free agency, Goncalves was given the green light to become the next man for the job.

Goncalves did well in year two, posting Pro Football Focus blocking metrics of 65.9 overall, 65.9 run-blocking, and 62.7 pass-blocking. Despite his solid year, there were kinks in the armor that showed.

Goncalves struggled to prevent pressure on Colts QBs, allowing 34. This ranked 74th out of 81 guards. Overall, Goncalves must elevate his efficiency to keep his starting role in 2026.

Why is he on this list? Because Indianapolis selected Kentucky Wildcats behemoth Jalen Farmer with the 113th selection during the NFL Draft. Farmer was a personal favorite of Sparano during the evaluation process.

I firmly believe this wasn't simply a depth pick. While Farmer immediately slots in as an offensive line insurance policy, he also has the capabilities to take over the right guard position, even as a rookie.

If Farmer has a strong preseason, he will put pressure on Goncalves to heighten his play to keep his starting position.

Farmer is a beast and has all of the tools to be an effective guard in the NFL. Don't let his rookie status fool you. Even though Goncalves had a solid 2025 campaign, it wasn't an incredible one.

This makes the right guard position a perfect one for this list, and whoever Indy selects for the honor to start will have immense pressure to perform alongside center Tanor Bortolini and right tackle Jalen Travis.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter