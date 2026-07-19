Top 25 Colts of 2026: Tanor Bortolini Flirts With Pro Bowl Consideration in Year Three

The Indianapolis Colts spent most of the Chris Ballard era not having to worry about who's snapping the ball to whichever quarterback -- and there have been many of them -- is running the offense.

Ryan Kelly was former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson's final first-round draft selection (18th overall) for the team, and he remained the starting center for the next several years (2016-2024), snapping the ball to double-digit quarterbacks along the way.

Despite this constant turnvoer at the sport's most important position, Kelly maintained a high level of play each step of the way and served as a high-floor contributor to the Colts' pursuit of quarterback stability.

Kelly was a one-time second-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler with the Colts, so the thought of replacing him was always going to be a tall task, no matter how much his play theoretically drops off whenever he leaves the team.

Lo and behold, not only has Kelly since been replaced with a viable option, a former Day 3 draft selection in Tanor Bortolini has taken the reins with ease and now looks to replicate Kelly's efforts over his nine-year tenure in Indianapolis.

That's precisely why we have Bortolini at No. 16 on our "Top 25 Colts of 2026" rankings. Primed for a year-three breakout, the Colts' starting center of the present and future has already paid impressive dividends after just two seasons in the league.

To check out our full rankings and where Bortolini stacks up among the other Colts on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list here.

Background

Indianapolis Colts guard Tanor Bortolini (60) warms up before an Indianapolis Colts game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanor Bortolini was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, and was instantly viewed as Ryan Kelly's succession plan.

Kelly's contract was set to run out following Bortolini's rookie season, and with OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. confident that he can turn the young buck into a full-time starter as early as his second season, said plan began to take shape.

Bortolini logged five starts of relief for Kelly in his rookie season, showing promise for what's to come.

These flashes were certaintly intriguing, but Bortolini proved it was no fluke in his second season.

As a full-time starter for the first time in his young career, Bortolini put on a showing in his sophomore campaign that suggested he may very well be one of the league's best centers by the time his rookie contract runs out in 2028.

Better yet, Bortolini showed so much promise in 2025 that a true breakout in 2026 could net him Pro Bowl honors in just his third season in the NFL.

Bortolini garnered an 82.6 overall blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which was third among all qualifying centers.

He has some room to improve in pass protection, but his run-blocking chops already rival those of longtime veterans who specialize in the ground game.

Outlook

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just two seasons, and one spent as a full-time starter, Bortolini has proven to be special player in the making.

Bortolini has gone from a fourth-round prospect to full-time NFL starter in no time, and is now set to join a promising history of Pro Bowl Colts centers from the 21st century, joining Jeff Saturday and Ryan Kelly.

This upcoming season will help determine whether or not he's destined for the type of stardom we at Colts On SI think he is, but at the very least, Bortolini will serve as the steady hand that all quarterbacks hope for, and the run-blocking mauler that running backs dream about.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter