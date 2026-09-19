3 Matchups That Will Decide Colts Week 2 Game Against Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts' season isn't over after one game, but they certainly need to clean up some mistakes that embarrassed them at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts' humbling loss in Week 1 proved that they are much closer to where they've been for the vast majority of the Chris Ballard era - in fringe playoff contention territory - whereas the Ravens look like a true championship contender.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars started the 2026 regular season on a more promising note, with both squads looking to be strong teams throughout the year.

Indianapolis has a big opportunity to briefly redirect the current narrative that suggests their season is dead on arrival by going into Arrowhead Stadium and beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on primetime television.

Colts' starting quarterback Daniel Jones enters Sunday Night Football carrying the weight of the worst primetime record in NFL history, so a win would not only build his confidence moving forward but also serve as an important footnote in the team's newfound direction.

The Colts have plenty to have sorted out before they take on the Chiefs tomorrow night, so I've narrowed the laundry list of items into three sections.

Follow along as I break down the three matchups that will ultimately decide the Colts' Week 2 fate.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Lou Anarumo

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bouts between Colts' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years have always been a treat for real football fans.

While many other pieces go into a play's result on a down-to-down basis, these two have showcased their own battle of sorts.

Patrick Mahomes is 4-3 against Lou Anarumo-led defenses, winning Game 7 in last year's 23-20 overtime victory against the Colts.

Overall, Mahomes is 165-244 (67.5%) for 261.5 yards per game, 10 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and 17 sacks against Anarumo's defenses between Cincinnati (2021-25) and the Colts.

In last year's Week 12 matchup, Mahomes went 29-42 for 352 passing yards, one interception, and was sacked four times.

Mahomes and Co. have always scored at least 20 points in each game against the veteran coordinator, but Anarumo has also only allowed them to score 30+ once, and that was in their first matchup in late 2021.

Meanwhile, Anarumo is fresh off arguably his worst showing in a long line of bad losses against superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson (Anarumo is now 1-10 all-time against Jackson's Ravens).

This is a perfect opportunity to use whatever magic he's got left to turn in yet another impressive showing against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Quenton Nelson vs. Chris Jones

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) during the third quarter of the team's game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Indianapolis Colts At Kansas City Chiefs In Nfl Week 5 Sunday Oct 6 2019 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Week 12 last season, Colts' guard Quenton Nelson held Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones without a pressure across 11 pass rush matchups, during a season in which Jones led all defensive tackles in quick pressures (25) and ranked fifth in total pressures (49), according to Next Gen Stats.

Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones played through a broken fibula against the Chiefs last season, and went 19-31 for 181 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Despite not turning the ball over and playing admirably on one leg, Jones wasn't able to get the job done, and thus a series of unfortunate events for he and the Colts followed soon thereafter.

Quenton Nelson is just one man of a five man front that is sworn to protect Jones at all cost, and his matchup against Chris Jones will be amongst the most important that this game has to offer.

Jones will line up from just about anywhere across the defensive line, so as long as Nelson is able to help shore up the interior for Daniel Jones and Co., the Colts' offense has a fighting chance, not just through the air, but on the ground as well. Head coach Shane Steichen's Colts offense starts with star running back Jonathan Taylor, so getting him going will always be priority number one.

Indianapolis's talented offensive line, outside of the former three-time First-Team All-Pro, is coming off an overall subpar performance in pass protection against the Baltimore Ravens, particularly off the edge at tackle, and now they have the chance to rebound in a big way.

Kenneth Walker III Vs. Colts Front Seven

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) talks to the defense Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts gave up 202 rushing yards to quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry in the season opener, the same week that the Chiefs' new RB1 and 2026 Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III led the league with 173 rushing yards.

Lou Anarumo and the rest of the Colts' defense have made a much-needed change going into Week 2, and hopefully that small but vital pivot will allow them to find their footing defensively, particularly against the run.

Anarumo is turning to veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither to become the defense's new green dot after a brief experiment with safety Cam Bynum proved to be a disaster.

Bynum was the only non-linebacker to take on playcalling duties in Week 1, and the overall logistics of the

“It didn't impact me in a negative way, but there was a lot more on my plate, especially pre-snap," Bynum on how taxing green dot duties were as a safety. "My biggest worry was make sure I get the call. So normally, my worry is I can hear the call, but I can see the offense leaving the huddle."

"For me, my back is to the offense and having to get the call to the guys, then run back 15 yards deep, where whether I'm playing post or playing quarters or the deep half. So certain things where, like I mentioned earlier, there are reasons that linebackers normally have the job, but not saying that I couldn't have done it."

Davis-Gaither took on green dot duties for Lou Anarumo's 2024 Cincinnati Bengals defense down the stretch, and he had 58 tackles (9.6 average), 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in six starts.

"I think it's really a good move to have Akeem (Davis-Gaither) do it, especially knowing that he's a good veteran and that he can do that part also," Cam Bynum said of the move.

This specific change will likely have more impact on the pass coverage side of things, though it wouldn't shock me to see a more prepared unit, if that's indeed how things play out with Davis-Gaither leading the charge, be able to find more success against the run as well.

The Colts desperately need to rebound in Week 2, and that begins with getting the defensive woes sorted out.