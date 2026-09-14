3 Takeaways From Colts' Embarrassing Loss to Ravens: Everything is Not Fine

Well, it seems as though we're back to square one regarding general manager Chris Ballard's Colts - but then again, did we ever truly leave?

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2026 regular season in horrific fashion, losing convincingly to the Baltimore Ravens 41-23 at home.

It wasn't just a showing you could toss aside and move on from, but one that makes you look forward to the season's conclusion despite it having just begun.

With that being said, what were our top observations from the Colts' brutal Week 1 loss? Follow along as we break them down.

Spoiler alert, it was all bad.

Disastrous Coaching Takes Centerstage

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches the action on the field Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each phase of the Colts' roster left a lot to be desired in Week 1.

The Baltimore Ravens doubled up on the Colts when it comes to total offensive yards gained, but it was even worse than the raw stats suggest.

The Ravens gained 506 yards of offense compared to Indy's 251, which is bad enough on its own, but it's especially concerning when you realize that Baltimore's new coaching staff, led by first-time head coach Jesse Minter, made the Colts' head coach Shane Steichen and Co. look like the new kids on the block.

Indianapolis was one of seven NFL teams to return their head coach and both coordinators from a season ago, and after one game, it already seems like that was a mistake.

Defensive Front Uninspires

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) celebrate after recovering a fumble Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' front seven allowed 202 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, the rushing tandem of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry is amongst the NFL's top threats league-wide, but this showing is not one a team with playoff aspirations should have - even if it's the first week of a long season.

Indianapolis' starting defensive end duo of Laiatu Latu and Arden Key combined for a timely sack-fumble early on, and the interior tandem of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart also combined for a sack.

Even then, the Colts gave Lamar Jackson way too much time in the pocket.

Jackson was regularly pitching a tent in the backfield as he worked through his progressions and back, which only put more pressure on the Colts' defensive backs.

Even though the Colts' defensive backfield deserved more from its pass rush, they too struggled. Indy's passing defense allowed 304 yards through the air and failed to force any pass breakups in the process.

Furthermore, the Colts' starting linebackers left a lot to be desired.

Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies combined for eight tackles on the day, and all eight came from the former. Carlies is a first-time starter, but after three seasons in the NFL, grace cannot be given.

While each level of the defense needs to provide a viable floor for the rest to work with, it's the defensive line that sets the tone.

After Week 1, it remains a glaring concern that Indianapolis' front four won't get the job done.

This Regime Once Again Suggests They Can't Right Their Wrongs

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts entered Week 1 with a fully healthy roster, yet after one bout with a legitimate Super Bowl contender, it seems like their aspirations to even make the playoffs at all are unwarranted.

It's still just one game of a 17-game season, but the Colts' showing in the season-opener provided many more questions than it did answers.

Yes, the Baltimore Ravens were preseason favorites to make a deep playoff run. However, the Colts have playoff aspirations of their own as they look to finally right the sinking ship that is known as the Chris Ballard era, and their Week 1 performance suggested this is nothing more than another installment of false hope under this regime.

For starters, the Colts were confident that running back their roster once again would do the trick.

Indianapolis' roster construction from the past offseason relied on numerous key players, such as quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, returning to form.

While Jones and Buckner largely look the same, their $114 million WR1 looks as rusty as we feared.

Alec Pierce was activated in recent weeks after spending the entire offseason sidelined as he rehabbed from his offseason ankle/heel clean-up procedure, but it was always a wait-and-see game.

We impatiently awaited his Week 1 debut, and now we clearly see that Pierce lacks the explosiveness and separation skills that earned him his aforementioned four-year deal earlier this offseason.

But, of course, it doesn't all fall on Pierce's shoulders.

On top of betting on their top contributors to return from major injuries, the Colts also did little in the offseason to fortify the core aspects of their roster.

The Colts added solid players in the offseason, such as wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Arden Key, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, but none moved the needle. Instead, these additions served as cost-effective additions that could help fill the void their longtime contributors left.

Furthermore, the Colts spent each of their eight 2026 NFL Draft selections on pro-ready players, yet only one, safety A.J. Haulcy, was a focal point of their operation to kick off the new year.

This rookie class had their plates full entering the league, and they could very well blossom into the players the general manager Chris Ballard and Co. envisioned on draft day, but Indianapolis needs more from them, and sooner rather than later if they want to be viewed as legitimate playoff contenders.

The Colts have been clinging to their 7-1 start in 2025 after entering a make-or-break season, and only DeForest Buckner's post-game comments can sum up just how poorly the 2026 Colts' introduction went: "We got our asses whooped."

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