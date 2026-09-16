The Indianapolis Colts are already making a significant change after their defense struggled badly in Week 1.

Akeem Davis-Gaither will take over the green-dot duties from safety Cam Bynum against the Kansas City Chiefs, moving Lou Anarumo’s communication system back toward the middle of the defense.

After allowing 41 points and more than 500 yards against Baltimore, something had to change.

Why the Bynum Experiment Made Sense

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates after a stop on downs Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The idea behind giving Bynum the headset initially made sense.

Indianapolis entered training camp viewing rookie linebacker CJ Allen as a potential long-term answer at MIKE and eventually with the green dot. Chris Ballard even called Allen a “green dot guy from the get-go” after drafting him.

But calf and hamstring injuries cost Allen valuable time throughout camp and essentially set his development back nearly a month.

That left Anarumo looking for a veteran he trusted.

He had used a safety in that role before with Vonn Bell in Cincinnati, and Bynum already had a strong understanding of the defense.



But Indianapolis was still going against the NFL norm. The Colts were the only team in Week 1 that did not have a linebacker wearing the green dot, with Bynum handling those responsibilities from free safety instead.

“Especially when you have young linebackers, if you’ve got a veteran guy that’s out there that can be calm and not have to worry about processing all of it all at once, it’s just one less thing on their plate,” Anarumo said during training camp.

The Green Dot Was Asking Too Much of Bynum

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a free safety, Bynum can begin a play 12 to 15 yards away from the line of scrimmage.

That meant receiving the call from Anarumo, getting close enough to communicate it throughout the defense, helping everyone get aligned and then running back into his own position before the snap.

Every single play.

Bynum even acknowledged the physical challenge during camp, saying the toughest part could be having to run back toward the defense after defending a deep ball.

Baltimore’s tempo made those problems even harder to hide.

“We weren’t even lined up on the first play of the game,” Anarumo said Tuesday. “That’s 50 yards right there.”

The Colts were caught late getting aligned on multiple plays, and Anarumo acknowledged that many of Baltimore’s explosive plays came from communication issues or players simply not being ready.

“Most of the chunk plays were those type of things,” Anarumo said.

He was also careful not to put everything on Bynum.

“Cam did a phenomenal job for the first game,” Anarumo said. “But I want to look at everything.”

Davis-Gaither Makes More Sense For Now

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis-Gaither immediately solves part of the logistical problem.

He is already stationed near the middle of the defense, making it easier to communicate with the defensive line, linebackers and secondary without forcing Bynum to constantly move back and forth.

He also knows Anarumo’s system extremely well after spending five seasons with him in Cincinnati.

Davis-Gaither became a full-time starter for the first time last season with Arizona, starting 13 games and recording a career-high 117 tackles. He followed that by leading Indianapolis with eight tackles against Baltimore.

But this still might not be the final answer.

Allen remains the linebacker Indianapolis drafted with this responsibility in mind, and Anarumo continues to speak highly of his development.

“CJ is getting better every day,” Anarumo said. “He’s a rookie. It takes some time, especially at his position.”

His preseason injuries delayed that process, but as Allen gets healthier and more comfortable, his role should continue to grow.

For now, Davis-Gaither gives Indianapolis something it desperately needs entering Kansas City: a simpler way to get everyone lined up and ready to play.

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