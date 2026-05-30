3 Most Intriguing Indianapolis Colts Matchups in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2026 regular season in win-now mode, but it won't be a walk in the park like their strength of schedule suggests.

Based on final records from the previous regular season, the Colts are tied with the Atlanta Falcons (.465 opponent win percentage) for the 4th-eastiest schedule in the NFL. Despite what it looks like on paper, several of the Colts' 2026 opponents are poised to rebound from their shortcomings a season ago.

The Colts were also afforded two primetime matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 2 - SNF) and the Houston Texans (Week 11 - TNF), and a third international trip in the last four seasons, with this year sending Indianapolis across the pond to take on the Atlanta Falcons (Week 4) in London, UK.

With that being said, there are a few matchups outside of those mentioned that are even more intriguing. We break them down below.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles the ball after being sacked in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, a home matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This will be the first matchup between these two teams since the Cowboys embarrassed the Colts on national television back in December of 2022, a Sunday Night Football matchup that saw Dallas win 54-19 after dropping 33 unanswered fourth-quarter points.

Although Indy is likely licking its chops at the idea of this rematch, a player-versus-player matchup is what makes this matchup so intriguing.

Colts fourth-year wide receiver Josh Downs is set to take on his little brother, safety Caleb Downs, in this midseason matchup. It'll be the first time the two have faced off since their high school days, and Josh is excited at the prospect of humbling his little brother on the biggest stage possible.

“Yeah, we played in high school. So I feel like this matchup will be even better. Because I remember before he got drafted – not to talk about the Cowboys’ scheme or nothing, but he told me, if he goes to the Cowboys, he's playing nickel. So that's like head-to-head, like, all game. So I was like, that's interesting." Downs explained the prospect of playing his little brother in his post-draft first press conference.

"So when he got drafted, I was like, ‘We play y’all this year.’ And he got all hype. It’s all fun and games, but I got to still let him know he's the little brother in the situation.”

Josh was already set to have some matchups against his younger brother, with Caleb playing defensive back, but with this added layer of him playing in the slot, the matchup in question may very well feature double-digit reps against each other.

2. New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up prior to the start of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Week 12 home matchup against the New York Giants is so intriguing because it'll feature the first time that quarterback Daniel Jones will face off against the franchise that originally drafted him sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jones was 24-44-1 during his six seasons as the Giants' signal-caller, totaling 14,582 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns, and 47 interceptions on 64.1 percent passing during that stretch.

The Giants and Daniel Jones infamously had a falling out that led to his release late in the 2024-25 season, with Jones rebounding big in 2025 with the Colts after signing a 1-year deal earlier that offseason.

Despite sustaining yet another major injury in his lone season in Indianapolis thus far, Jones netted a 2-year, $88M deal earlier this offseason to become the Colts' starting quarterback of the future. It'll be interesting to see how this matchup is marketed in the weeks leading up to it, as quarterback revenge games are almost always a lively affair.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo watches a replay of the Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) touchdown on the video board in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another home matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

This is also another revenge game for the Colts' defensive coaching staff, as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and defensive line coach Marion Hobby are both set to take on their former team for the first time since their collective departure following the 2024-25 season.

Hobby was Anarumo's defensive line coach from 2021-25, during which the two found immediate success during their four seasons together, winning multiple AFC North titles and a Super Bowl appearance.

Coined 'The Mad Scientist' by his Bengals players, Anarumo was instrumental in Cincinnati's success during his six seasons (2019-25) as their defensive coordinator, especially when it comes to their aforementioned Super Bowl run.

Although most of the Anarumo-era Bengals defenders have gone elsewhere since he was fired, and soon thereafter took the Colts' job, with a plethora of them following him to Indianapolis in some capacity, this revenge game has the makings of an entertaining outing with Anarumo taking on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Co. for the first time in his career.

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