Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is ready to bounce back after sustaining an unfortunate Achilles injury that ended his promising 2025 campaign.

Luckily for Jones, his offensive supporting cast is quite potent. Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano agrees with this take, placing Indianapolis' offense around Jones as the ninth-best.

"There is no tougher runner in the league than Jonathan Taylor, but he’s a one-man show who led the league in carries last season (323).

He’s got one of the NFL’s best offensive lines in front of him. The Colts also have maybe the best young TE in the league in Tyler Warren. The questions concern the wide receivers."

Jonathan Taylor obviously needs no introduction. He's been one of the best backs in the NFL, and showed that again last season.

Behind that efficient offensive line led by Quenton Nelson, Taylor dominated the NFL, racking up 1,585 rushing yards, a league-best 18 rushing scores, and 84 first-down runs.

Taylor hasn't slowed down, so until he does, he'll resume his duties as the engine that keeps the Colts' offense humming.

TRUE or FALSE: Jonathan Taylor tops his 1,585 rushing yards from last season in 2026. pic.twitter.com/pfCItvT43W — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) May 20, 2026

Along with Taylor, tight end Tyler Warren earned a Pro Bowl as a rookie, logging an impressive 76 catches for 817 receiving yards and five all-purpose touchdowns. He'll look to continue that trend.

However, Vacchiano is right to say the biggest question about this supporting cast around Jones is the wide receiver corps.

"The Colts traded away Michael Pittman and made Alec Pierce a very rich man in free agency. But, as one scout told me, Pierce is not a No. 1 receiver. There’s no better deep threat in the league, but he’s not going to put up big numbers as the focus of the offense.'

Slot receiver Josh Downs won’t be the focus, either, which could create a big hole in the passing attack if Pierce doesn’t prove he can do more than he’s been asked to do over his first four years."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) signals a first down during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Cardinals 31-27. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's bold for that scout to say that Alec Pierce won't put up big numbers as the focus of the offense, as we're yet to see how the former Cincinnati Bearcat will fare as the WR1.

However, the skepticism is understandable and fair.

After the Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pierce was the next man up.

Pierce had a fantastic 2025 season, pacing the NFL in yards per catch for a second-straight year while hauling in 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards and six scores.

But that was with Pittman on the field, and while he didn't have an exuberant campaign, he still took plenty of attention away from Pierce to allow him to explode with big plays.

With Pittman gone, Pierce will have to be far more than a serious threat, and Josh Downs will have to elevate to become more than just a slot specialist.

The true WR3 role is still up for debate, and while Indy did get a nice steal in the ultra-fast Deion Burks, they may still want to add another veteran through free agency to shore that up.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of the departure of Pittman, Jones still has a fantastic set of talent surrounding him entering his second year running Shane Steichen's offense.

The biggest question for the cast may be whether Pierce can step up as the top pass-catcher, but it really hinges on whether Jones can stay healthy.

We'll see if Jones can remain under center and build off an excellent 2025 campaign in a year where it's playoffs or bust for Indianapolis.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter