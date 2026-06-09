3 Takeaways From Day 1 of Colts Mandatory Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts' three-day mandatory veteran minicamp kicked off on Tuesday and will serve as the last stage of OTAs before the team breaks for summer.

The pads will come on soon thereafter they return for training camp, but this minicamp is still important for it is the first time the Colts' rookie class will take the practice with their veteran counterparts.

The Colts wrapped up voluntary OTAs late last week, which saw the rookies and vets come together for the first time, but since some high-profile veterans such as cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Jonathan Taylor elected to wait to the join the team until now, this is the first opportunity for the entire roster to coalesce amid offseason work.

WIth that being said, let's cover some of the biggest takeaways from the Colts' first day of three minicamp practices and media sessions, which include updates to injuries, depth chart order, and rookie performance.

Injury Updates

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks ahead of the team’s veterans minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Shane Steichen took to the podium on Tuesday to provide updates on those who are returning from injury and/or missed OTAs due to injury. He addressed the various rehabs of key players quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and wide receiver Alec Pierce, while also revealing that second-year Jalen Travis will be back practicing after missing all of OTAs.

For starters, Daniel Jones's recovery from his Achilles tear remains on schedule, so much so that Steichen had to shut down the starting quarterback's request to participate in 11-on-11 work after he ramped up during OTAs with 7-on-7 work. The goal is for Jones to return to 11-on-11s once the team comes back for training camp in late July, which would reassure the expectation that he's the starter come Week 1 on September 13th.

Furthermore, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) are both still expected to be sidelined until training camp at the earliest. What Buckner will do in his eventual return to the gridiron remains to be seen, but Steichen did suggest that Pierce could miss the first week or two of training camp as he recovers from his ankle 'clean-up' surgery from earlier this offseason.

Finally, second-year tackle Jalen Travis is set to return to individual work after missing all of OTAs with a back injury. Offensive linemen don't begin ramping up their on-field workouts until training camp arrives (and the pads come on), but Travis returning to the mix is an important step nonetheless.

Quarterback Room Starting to Take Shape

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) look on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While starting quarterback Daniel Jones's rehab process continues taking the right step, it's the battle for the backup role beneath him that holds a ton of vested interest in the meantime.

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed on Tuesday that quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard are in lockstep for the QB2 directly behind Daniel Jones. Both have taken over 11-on-11 duties while Jones works through his rehab, but it'll be training camp when they start to separate themselves.

Both Richardson and Leonard went 6-7 through the air during their team work (7-on-7, 11-on-11) to kick off mandatory minicamp, per 107.5 The Fan's Kevin Bowen. Leonard's lone incompletion was an interception, but their overall output showcases just how close to competition has become.

Rookie Linebacker Shines

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts doubled up at linebacker after entering the 2026 NFL Draft with a near-empty room, where they selected Georgia's CJ Allen (53rd overall) and Oregon's Bryce Boettcher (135th overall).

While Allen has been penciled in at the Colts' new starter at MIKE linebacker since the moment he was drafted, Boettcher presents potential as a day-one contributor thanks to his special teams and coverage upside.

Lo and behold, on the first day of veteran minicamp, Boettcher showcased his coverage ability by picking off second-year quarterback Riley Leonard and taking it the distance in 7-on-7 play.

Although he'll likely be a sub-package defender to begin his rookie season, Boettcher is competing for the opening at WILL linebacker with veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter