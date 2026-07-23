Notable Colts Injuries to Monitor Throughout Training Camp

Like every team in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts have a slew of key contributors who they're counting on to make a full return from major injuries suffered in the previous season.

However, the Colts are entering a pivotal make-or-break season that will determine the future of their operation, and these players in question will play a massive part in their overall ceiling for the upcoming year.

The Colts are banking on numerous starters to return to form in 2026, most of whom are largely responsible for the overall success on their respective sides of the ball.

The offseason has provided promising updates to each player in question, but training camp -- which officially kicks off next week on Wednesday, July 29 -- will be the first opportunity to decipher whether or not they're on track to channel their recent success.

Follow along as we break down the Colts who will have a magnifying glass on their training camp efforts, both in health and performance.

Daniel Jones

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite tearing his Achilles in Week 14 of the 2025 season, starting quarterback Daniel Jones earned a 2-year, $88 million extension earlier this offseason.

Jones rebounded in a big way a season ago, totaling 3,101 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate and 100.2 passer rating in his 13 starts before his injury.

He also added 164 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground, and reclaiming his mobility post-injury will be key to his overall return to form in 2026.

Jones has made tremendous strides throughout the offseason so far, hitting every necessary landmark in his rehab along the way. He's even been ahead of schedule as of late, with consistent participation in 7-on-7 and denial of requested 11-on-11 play during minicamp.

The Colts' starting quarterback recently revealed that he is cleared to do everything entering training camp, so be on the lookout for Daniel Jones against a pass rush for the first time since late last season.

Head coach Shane Steichen, passing game coordinator Alex Tanney, and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner were all key parts to Jones's resurgence in 2025, so with their collective return, there's even more belief that Jones can channel his early-season success from a season ago.

DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) attends minicamp Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buckner has been a force up front for the Indianapolis Colts since he arrived via trade ahead of the 2020 season.

Often determining the Colts' defensive success on any given snap, anytime Buckner's off the field, you see just how valuable he is to the entire operation, but especially at the point of attack.

Buckner suffered a scary neck injury in 2025, which caused him to miss several games and resulted in contemplations of retirement, but he's since confirmed that he will return for the upcoming season.

He has missed 12 games over the past two seasons due to a high ankle sprain (2024) and a herniated disc (2025), but he's determined to reclaim his elite status of the past as he enters a pivotal contract year in 2026.

Training camp will be a massive first step in determining whether we'll be seeing the DeForest Buckner that we've come to know, especially since the Colts' overall success hinges so much on what he provides.

Alec Pierce

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon speaks with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pierce is entering the 2026 season on a new contract, a 4-year, $114 million ($60 million guaranteed) deal he secured earlier this offseason.

The Colts' newest top option at wideout signed this historic contract to kick off free agency in early March, but had ankle surgery toward the end of the month.

The surgery in question was considered to be a 'clean-up' procedure, and was deemed to be unavoidable altogether.

Pierce had dealt with soreness in his ankle down the stretch in his breakout 2025 campaign, and doctors said that he was going to need said surgery, whether it be this offseason or in 2027.

He and his camp ultimately decided that getting it dealt with sooner rather than later would be the best move going forward, so that it wouldn't worsen and become a bigger issue.

This was probably the smartest decision Pierce could have made, especially as he is entering a new era as the Colts' WR1.

However, this surgery requires a four to six-month return timeline, which means that he could very well miss a good portion of training camp and the preseason.

Monitoring Pierce's availability and overall return to form will be of the utmost important as the Colts enter a make-or-break season.

Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts selected cornerback Justin Walley in the third-round (99th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, a pick that was heavily scrutinized based on overall draft value.

But Walley immediately proved his doubters wrong during his first NFL training camp, and was destined for a big-time role as a rookie.

Unfortunately, Walley tore his ACL before the regular season arrived, effectively exinguishing his preseason hype altogether.

Even though the Colts have a star-studded duo set on the outside in Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr., Walley is projected to become the team's first starting slot cornerback not named Kenny Moore II of the Chris Ballard era.

The Colts are confident that Walley will return to become the same player he was, but their bet on him as a first-time starter is still a big one.

Betting on a player to return from a torn ACL is not as much of a concern as it used to be, thanks to the evolution of science, but with Walley's position requiring tons of twisting and turning, his return will be worth monitoring.

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