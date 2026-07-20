Grading Every Colts Position Group Entering Training Camp

The 2026-27 season is one of the most pivotal campaigns in recent memory for the Indianapolis Colts.

After years of mediocrity under general manager Chris Ballard, this upcoming season will determine the future of the Colts, or at least it should.

Indianapolis is entering its second season with its new ownership trio of Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, and Casey Foyt, and they've afforded Ballard and Co. one last shot to right the ship.

Colts' training camp kicks off next Wednesday on July 29th and will serve as the first test to see if this roster will be able to get the job done.

With that being said, I'm taking this opportunity to break down the roster in question as I grade the Colts' position groups heading into training camp.

For what it's worth, I'll be breaking down the Colts' offensive line as one position group as opposed to covering each position individually.

Without further ado, follow along as we cover each room's current outlook.

Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. (5), Daniel Jones (17) and Riley Leonard (15) prepare for drills Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The entire Colts season, and future, hinges on what starting quarterback Daniel Jones brings to the table in his return from a season-ending Achilles injury.

Fourth-year quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was once viewed as the potential face of the franchise after the Colts drafted him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has since been demoted to backup status.

Richardson and 2025 sixth-round quarterback Riley Leonard are set to continue their battle for the team's QB2 role in training camp, but don't be surprised if Richardson is dealt elsewhere ahead of the regular season.

Grade: C+

Running Back

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor remains a superstar and is fresh off an impressive 2025 campaign where he totaled 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, but what lies behind him on the depth chart is unknown.

Second-year back DJ Giddens and 2026 seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan are primed for a lively training camp battle for the offense's RB2 role, though it remains to be seen what type of impact either can make.

The Colts could just continue force-feeding Taylor as they have in the past, but they've expressed an interest throughout the offseason to lessen his workload. If they're not confident in their room beyond Taylor, they could look to a veteran to the mix.

Look out for a potential trade or free agent signing midway through training camp if neither can separate themself as the definitive second option.

Grade: B+

Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14), Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1), and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) sits to run drills on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts have two legitimate passcatchers in Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, but like the running back room, the depth chart after them suggests they'll be adding a veteran wideout to the mix sometime during training camp.

Longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin has the inside track for the offense's WR3 role entering training camp, and even though he's always been a reliable passcatcher whenever his name's been called over the years, one injury to either Pierce or Downs could derail the entire passing attack.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure makes for a difficult pivot, even with Indianapolis's confidence that Pierce will continue his upward trajectory and breakout as a true WR1 option.

The Colts brought in veteran wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who should serve as a solid red zone threat, but outside of him and Dulin, the wide receiver rotation features Laquon Treadwell and rookie Deion Burks, two decent options, but not ones you can write home about at this point.

Grade: C

Tight End

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) and Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) are seen during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' tight end position went from one of the worst in the NFL, specifically as receiving threats, to one of the more underrated rooms with the addition of 2025 first-round pick Tyler Warren.

Warren added a perfect complement to an already strong run-blocking room, earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after totaling 817 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 76 receptions.

Veterans Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree are an underrated blocking tandem, and with fourth-year tight end Will Mallory serving as the big slot receiving option at the bottom of the room, the tight end room now is one of the most balanced units in the league under TEs Coach Tom Manning.

Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are returning four of their five starters from a season ago (Raimann, Nelson, Bortolini, and Goncalves) and are primed to remain an elite unit despite losing longtime starting right tackle Braden Smith in free agency.

The biggest reasons why there's no expected drop off are that second-year tackle Jalen Travis is set to take over for Smith at right tackle, and due to rising star OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. sticking around.

Travis played honorably in his 4.5 games of relief for an injured Smith last season, sporting promsii]ng pass-blocking chops as a rookie, and 2026 fourth-round guard Jalen Farmer is set to become the sixth man of the offensive line in his first season.

Grade: A

Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) laughs with defensive linemen Friday, July 25, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are betting their entire defensive operation on the continued emergence of Laiatu Latu in his third season.

Latu had 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions during his sophomore campaign, which proves that the bet has merit to it; however, the starting spot opposite him is essentially a wait-and-see game.

The Colts are confident that 2025 second-round pick Jaylahn Tuimoloau will assert himself as a viable starting option in his second season, but we'll have to see it to believe it. He didn't have a sack and hardly played as a rookie, though he did sport a 10.8% pressure rate, which was second-best on the team.

Veterans Arden Key and Michael Clemons, plus Tuimoloau, are set to replace the previous rotation of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, but we'll have to wait until training camp to see if they're able to match said group's production, let alone surpass it.

Like running back and wide receiver, don't be surprised if the Colts end up adding another veteran to the mix throughout training camp.

Grade: C+

Defensive Tackle

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts finally have viable depth behind the longtime interior duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, with Adetomiwa Adebawore and newcomer Colby Wooden leading the charge, but of course, this is the first year where the aforementioned duo's impact could take a hit.

Both Buckner (32) and Stewart (will be 33 in October) are getting up there in age, and with Buckner returning from a scary neck injury and having missed 12 games in the past two seasons, there's reason to believe he'll either miss more time or take a step back in performance for the first time in his career.

Grade: B

Linebacker

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) warms up Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's a ton of projection within the Colts' linebacker room for 2026, with two rookies potentially leading the charge, but there's enough to be confident they can be better than they were last season with Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt.

Rookie CJ Allen is set to become Lou Anarumo's first rookie green dot, and the Colts are confident he'll pass the test with flying colors.

Outside of Allen, the Colts have veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither, rookie Bryce Boettcher, and third-year backer Jaylon Carlies rounding out the room.

Davis-Gaither and Boettcher will battle for the opening alongside Allen in training camp, but even if it's the veteran who wins the job, the rookie is projected to serve as a sub-package defender, particularly for coverage purposes.

Grade: C+

Cornerback

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) looks on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of offensive line, the Colts' cornerback room is set to be best position room on the roster.

It's already a promising group with veteran Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. up front, but the depth beyond them is intriguing to say the least.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley is set to take over longtime starting slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, and his incredible training camp showing as a rookie -- before he tore his ACL -- gives enough reason to believe he'll be just as effective as Moore was in 2025, if not more.

Veterans Mekhi Blackmon, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jaylon Jones, and second-year cornerback Johnathan Edwards should make for a lively camp battle on who rounds out the rest of the room.

Grade: A-

Safety

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) looks on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum enters 2026 as one of the league's most underrated players. He is fresh off his first season in Indianapolis, where he led the team with four interceptions, and he should only continue that trajectory entering year two.

2026 third-round rookie A.J. Haulcy is expected to earn the team's opening at strong safety, and second-year linebacker/safety hybrid Hunter Wohler is set to serve as the team's third safety option, as well as play in the box.

There's a ton of proving to be done outside of Bynum, but with how highly the Colts have talked about both Haulcy and Wohler, there's reason to believe the safety output will be even better in 2026, despite losing two-year starter Nick Cross earlier this offseason.

Grade: B

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