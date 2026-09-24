5 Encouraging, 5 Disappointing Colts Performances Through Two Weeks
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Two games into the season, the Indianapolis Colts have already made one thing pretty clear.
The encouraging individual performances are coming almost entirely from the offense. The disappointing ones? Look no further than the defense.
Let’s get into it.
Encouraging: Josh Downs
Josh Downs looks like he is taking another step.
Downs owns an 80.8 offensive grade through two weeks, including an 82.2 receiving grade. He followed a quiet opener with seven catches for 72 yards against Kansas City and has yet to record a drop this season.
The route running continues to get better, the breaks are crisp and with Alec Pierce now on injured reserve, Downs should have every opportunity to keep producing.
He is also in the final year of his rookie deal. Keep playing like this, and that next contract is going to get expensive.
Encouraging: Jonathan Taylor
Four touchdowns through two games speaks for itself.
Taylor has 253 yards from scrimmage while averaging 4.4 yards per carry, but the most encouraging development might be his pass protection. He earned an 87.4 pass-blocking grade against Kansas City, the highest mark on the Colts offense that night.
Indianapolis paid Taylor again before the season, and so far, he is rewarding them for it.
Encouraging: Quenton Nelson
Another contract-year player is delivering.
Nelson owns an 87.2 overall grade, fourth among guards, with an 88.4 run-blocking grade. Pass protection still needs improvement, but zero sacks allowed through 119 snaps is a pretty good start.
Encouraging: Matt Goncalves
Matt Goncalves might quietly be developing into one of the better guards in football.
His 81.5 overall grade ranks sixth among guards, and he has allowed zero pressures, zero sacks and committed zero penalties through two games.
Encouraging: Jalen Travis
Jalen Travis is improving.
His 71.2 overall grade does not jump off the page, but an 81.6 pass-blocking grade certainly does. He has also yet to allow a sack this season.
Now for the ugly side.
Disappointing: Jaylahn Tuimoloau
The Colts used the No. 45 overall pick on Tuimoloau in 2025 expecting him to eventually become an impact pass rusher.
Through two games this season, that impact simply has not been there. He owns a 58.2 overall grade with just two pressures and zero sacks across 52 snaps.
Disappointing: Justin Walley
I am willing to give Justin Walley some leniency.
He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, and his first two real NFL games have come against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Still, a 42.1 overall grade and 32.0 coverage grade are ugly numbers.
Disappointing: Jaylon Carlies
This one might be the most concerning.
Carlies earned a 69.0 grade as a rookie in 2024 but barely saw the field last season. Through two games in 2026, his grade has cratered to 29.8, including a 29.6 coverage grade.
That simply cannot continue from a starting linebacker.
Disappointing: Akeem Davis-Gaither
Davis-Gaither has been around the football, but the quality of play has not matched the tackle production.
His 48.6 overall grade is concerning, and his 33.2 coverage grade is even worse. For a player now wearing the green dot, Indianapolis needs more consistency.
Disappointing: DeForest Buckner
Buckner is still getting after the quarterback. Three sacks and an 80.3 pass-rush grade prove that.
The problem has been defending against the run.
His 36.8 run-defense grade ranks near the bottom among interior defenders, contributing to a 61.1 overall grade. Indianapolis needs Buckner to be a wrecking ball against both the pass and the run, and through two weeks, that complete version has not shown up yet.
The pattern is hard to ignore.
Indianapolis' offense has several players trending in the right direction. If this team is going to turn its season around, the defense desperately needs somebody to join them.
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Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.Follow MGreeneNFL