5 Encouraging, 5 Disappointing Colts Performances Through Two Weeks

Two games into the season, the Indianapolis Colts have already made one thing pretty clear.

The encouraging individual performances are coming almost entirely from the offense. The disappointing ones? Look no further than the defense.

Let’s get into it.

Encouraging: Josh Downs

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs looks like he is taking another step.

Downs owns an 80.8 offensive grade through two weeks, including an 82.2 receiving grade. He followed a quiet opener with seven catches for 72 yards against Kansas City and has yet to record a drop this season.

The route running continues to get better, the breaks are crisp and with Alec Pierce now on injured reserve, Downs should have every opportunity to keep producing.

He is also in the final year of his rookie deal. Keep playing like this, and that next contract is going to get expensive.

Encouraging: Jonathan Taylor

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four touchdowns through two games speaks for itself.

Taylor has 253 yards from scrimmage while averaging 4.4 yards per carry, but the most encouraging development might be his pass protection. He earned an 87.4 pass-blocking grade against Kansas City, the highest mark on the Colts offense that night.

Indianapolis paid Taylor again before the season, and so far, he is rewarding them for it.

Encouraging: Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, ahead of a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another contract-year player is delivering.

Nelson owns an 87.2 overall grade, fourth among guards, with an 88.4 run-blocking grade. Pass protection still needs improvement, but zero sacks allowed through 119 snaps is a pretty good start.

Encouraging: Matt Goncalves

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) celebrates a touchdown pass with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Goncalves might quietly be developing into one of the better guards in football.

His 81.5 overall grade ranks sixth among guards, and he has allowed zero pressures, zero sacks and committed zero penalties through two games.

Encouraging: Jalen Travis

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) runs onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Travis is improving.

His 71.2 overall grade does not jump off the page, but an 81.6 pass-blocking grade certainly does. He has also yet to allow a sack this season.

Now for the ugly side.

Disappointing: Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) yells in excitement Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts used the No. 45 overall pick on Tuimoloau in 2025 expecting him to eventually become an impact pass rusher.

Through two games this season, that impact simply has not been there. He owns a 58.2 overall grade with just two pressures and zero sacks across 52 snaps.

Disappointing: Justin Walley

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) look on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am willing to give Justin Walley some leniency.

He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, and his first two real NFL games have come against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Still, a 42.1 overall grade and 32.0 coverage grade are ugly numbers.

Disappointing: Jaylon Carlies

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball defended by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might be the most concerning.

Carlies earned a 69.0 grade as a rookie in 2024 but barely saw the field last season. Through two games in 2026, his grade has cratered to 29.8, including a 29.6 coverage grade.

That simply cannot continue from a starting linebacker.

Disappointing: Akeem Davis-Gaither

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) walks up the field on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis-Gaither has been around the football, but the quality of play has not matched the tackle production.

His 48.6 overall grade is concerning, and his 33.2 coverage grade is even worse. For a player now wearing the green dot, Indianapolis needs more consistency.

Disappointing: DeForest Buckner

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner is still getting after the quarterback. Three sacks and an 80.3 pass-rush grade prove that.

The problem has been defending against the run.

His 36.8 run-defense grade ranks near the bottom among interior defenders, contributing to a 61.1 overall grade. Indianapolis needs Buckner to be a wrecking ball against both the pass and the run, and through two weeks, that complete version has not shown up yet.

The pattern is hard to ignore.

Indianapolis' offense has several players trending in the right direction. If this team is going to turn its season around, the defense desperately needs somebody to join them.

Recommended Articles