5 GM Candidates the Colts Must Target After Firing Chris Ballard

Losing at home to an 0-5 Tennessee Titans team was apparently the final straw for the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon officially fired general manager Chris Ballard following Sunday's embarrassing 26-20 loss, dropping Indianapolis to 2-4.

I've defended Ballard plenty over the years, and I still believe he's brought some exceptional talent to this roster. But after nearly a decade of mediocrity, two playoff appearances and zero division titles, it was time to move on.

Now, Irsay-Gordon faces arguably her biggest decision since taking ownership of the franchise.

The Colts need a fresh perspective, and finding someone who can combine strong player evaluation with a modern, analytics-driven approach should be a priority.

Here are five candidates Indianapolis should immediately consider.

Adam Berry — Philadelphia Eagles

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Philadelphia Eagles logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Indianapolis wants to prioritize analytics, Adam Berry might be the most intriguing name on this list.

Philadelphia promoted Berry to assistant general manager in May after he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs before entering the NFL in 2023.

His responsibilities include player evaluation, salary-cap management, contract negotiations and integrating analytics into roster construction.

There's also a fascinating Indianapolis connection. Berry's twin brother, Browns GM Andrew Berry, previously worked for the Colts and helped Irsay-Gordon learn the game during his tenure.

That familiarity, combined with Adam's analytical background, makes him someone I'd seriously consider.

Glenn Cook — Cleveland Browns

Oct 5, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; The Cleveland Browns logo in the end zone during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook is another candidate with Indianapolis ties, having started his NFL career as a Colts scouting assistant in 2011.

Now serving as Cleveland's assistant GM and vice president of player personnel, Cook works alongside Andrew Berry and helps oversee free agency, the draft and roster construction.

He's been involved in Cleveland's personnel operation for a decade, gaining valuable experience in both scouting and front-office leadership.

For an organization seeking someone familiar with Indianapolis but capable of bringing a different perspective, Cook makes plenty of sense.

James Liipfert — Houston Texans

Aug 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; General view of the Houston Texans logo at midfield during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few candidates on this list have a more impressive recent scouting résumé than Liipfert.

Houston's assistant GM previously directed college scouting and was part of the organization that drafted C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr.

He also spent nine seasons with New England, winning two Super Bowls, and received a second interview for Atlanta's GM vacancy earlier this year.

That's the type of personnel background Indianapolis should be targeting.

John McKay — Los Angeles Rams

Apr 25, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant general manager John McKay at press conference at Code Next lab at Hollywood Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKay has spent 11 seasons with the Rams, working his way from scouting assistant to assistant general manager.

His responsibilities include evaluating NFL rosters, managing player movement and assisting with college evaluations.

Los Angeles has consistently developed front-office talent under Les Snead, and McKay is another executive worth watching.

Ray Agnew — Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew speaks before OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Agnew has been Detroit's assistant GM since 2021, helping Brad Holmes build one of the NFL's stronger rosters.

Before arriving in Detroit, he spent years in the Rams' personnel department and played 11 NFL seasons as a defensive lineman.

He's helped oversee a remarkable turnaround in Detroit, and that experience could be particularly valuable for Indianapolis.

Wild Card — Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning emcee’s the150th anniversary milestone celebration of Eli Lilly and Company at the Lilly Event Center at Lilly Corporate Center on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Indianapolis. during the150th anniversary milestone celebration of Eli Lilly and Company at the Lilly Event Center at Lilly Corporate Center on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, here's a name that could completely change the direction of this franchise.

According to Dan Patrick, the Colts' first call following Ballard's dismissal will be, or may have already been, to franchise legend Peyton Manning.

Patrick reported that the conversation would go beyond simply asking Manning for recommendations, potentially exploring his interest in becoming Indianapolis' next general manager, with an ownership stake also part of the discussion.

Although nothing has been confirmed by Manning or the Colts, his football knowledge, leadership and connection to this organization are difficult to ignore.

Would I trust Manning to immediately take over every aspect of roster construction? That's a different conversation.

But bringing one of the greatest players in franchise history back to Indianapolis in a leadership role would certainly be an intriguing way to begin a new era.

Bottom line: Ballard assembled plenty of talented rosters, but the results never matched the expectations.

Whoever takes over needs to change that. The Colts can't afford another decade of coming up short.

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