Why Colts Should (Finally) Part Ways With GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a rare opportunity where it makes sense to part ways with their general manager mid-season.

After a decade of disappointment, Colts ownership decided to run it back once and for all, suggesting that this time, Chris Ballard and Co. must win the AFC South and/or make the playoffs to right the ship.

Just six weeks into the 2026 regular season, it's evident that this sinking ship cannot be saved. Even more, the ship has already sunk to the bottom of the sea.

The Colts sit at a lowly 2-4 record after losing to the 0-5 Tennessee Titans at home, and this unforgivable loss should be enough to take the keys from the man who is responsible for constructing such an unacceptable, near-disrespectful product year in and year out.

The staff and rosters have not held up their end of the bargain throughout the years, but each shortcoming can be attributed to and traced back to general manager Chris Ballard's decision-making.

Furthermore, this most recent implosion is the perfect culmination of what the Ballard era has been: a revolving door of mediocrity.

But if Colts ownership has already planned to cut ties with this regime following the season if they cannot produce results, why would they jump the gun and do so now?

I'll tell you why.

Why a Mid-Season Firing is Warranted

Shane Steichen, left, walks in with Colts executives before being introduced at a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 announcing that he is the new Indianapolis Colts Head Coach. Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard introduced the new coach in the Gridiron Hall of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Shane Steichen Is The New Indianapolis Colts Head Coach | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts should have ended the Ballard era on numerous occasions throughout his tenure, most recently, ahead of this season, but there's no longer any reason to keep this regime around.

The current coaching staff, led by head coach Shane Steichen, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and special teams coordinator Brian Mason, will also likely see the door after the season, but there's an argument to be made that you'd rather keep them around and part ways with Chris Ballard, as opposed to having a full-blown fire sale.

The roster and staff are what they are. There's more than likely no chance any version of this team rebounds this season, but seeing what a Colts team looks like without Chris Ballard lurking behind the scenes could be enough to inspire some confidence moving forward, at least as far as this season goes.

Eliminating the common denominator could very well be enough to get the Colts' swagger back, but there's a more important factor at play.

Parting ways with general manager Chris Ballard not only allows the Colts to get a brief audition period of what they've got, but more importantly, it also gives them a golden opportunity to sell off their best assets as they prepare for the next era.

Ideally, both Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are relieved of their duties and we get a truly fresh look at what this roster can do, but if nothing else, the former should see the door.

The product we've gotten after a decade of roster construction is not only not good enough, but it's destroyed the fanbase's will to live.

With one playoff victory, zero divisional titles, and no future to look forward to after a decade of disappointment, how can you blame them?

The apathy is loud, so ridding oneself of this normalized mediocrity should be step one in the pursuit of earning the fanbase's trust back, and that starts with ripping off the band-aid that Chris Ballard has so regularly replaced.

Planning for the Next Era Matters Most

Carlie Irsay-Gordon (from left) and her sisters, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson talk on the field Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, ahead of a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts would likely turn to longtime assistant general manager Ed Dodds in the scenario that Chris Ballard is fired mid-season.

While most may view Ballard's and Dodds' inherent ties as a reason to part ways with the entire front office, Dodds has been regarded as one of the NFL's top general manager candidates for quite some time now, and it's been shocking that he's stuck around to remain Ballard's right-hand man after going through numerous interviews with interested teams across the league.

Dodds would likely jump at the opportunity to become a first-time general manager, even if that means in an interim capacity.

Ideally, the Colts ownership trio of Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, and Casey Foyt turns to Dodds mid-season, and they instruct him to deal any assets they have remaining in an attempt to recoup as much draft capital as possible for the next regime.

Of course, Dodds may not appreciate the notion that he's to take his friend's job and rectify the damage they've done so that the next guy can benefit from it, but again, it's one of 32 jobs in the world.

I'm sure even Ballard would tell Dodds to jump at the opportunity, but that aside, the top priority moving forward is to set up the next era with the best possible situation.

The Colts are famously without their 2027 first-round pick after Chris Ballard traded away a blockbuster haul for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline, so Indianapolis is already set for an uphill climb when it comes to attracting top general manager candidates.

Maximizing their outlook for 2027 and beyond is what should be the primary focus moving forward.

The Colts' 2026 season is already lost. They'll need a miracle to suggest otherwise.

Given how unlikely it is that Indianapolis rebounds and makes any noise in the playoffs, the best course of action from here on out is to think of the future.

Every decision from this point on should be trying to answer the question, "Does this make future us better?"

To do that, the Colts must focus on adding as much top draft capital as possible, and that begins with shopping their best players ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10th at 4:00 PM EST.

What's this Roster Even Worth?

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after he scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are no untouchable players on the roster anymore. Some definitely deserve the designation; however, this regime has made it impossible to consider anyone as a long-term option.

Whoever ends up calling the shots in the post-Ballard hypothetical should entertain any call that comes asking about Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner, or Laiatu Latu.

Taylor, Gardner, and Latu are all under contract for 2027 and/or beyond, so the Colts could very well choose to keep them around to become the next regime's pillar players, though that should only happen if strong deals aren't offered.

However, when it comes to Nelson and Buckner, it'd almost be malpractice not to trade them elsewhere.

Both players are on expiring deals and will become unrestricted free agents this coming offseason. This added layer would do wonders come negotiation time, given that a true Super Bowl contender would jump at the opportunity to go all-in by trading draft capital for a one-year rental.

Legitimate contenders are worried about the present, while the Colts should be focused on the future.

The Colts have an opportunity to sell their best players to the highest bidder, and the fact that interested suitors could use this to not only bolster their current roster, but also figure out a long-term extension to get ahead of free agency and lock down their newcomer for the long haul would favor the Colts in negotiations.

Again, not a single player on the Colts' roster should be deemed untouchable moving forward.

This team has featured these talented players for each of their annual implosions, so there's no reason to believe they'll figure it out anytime soon.

It's clear the 2026 Colts won't be making the noise come postseason play, so ensuring a healthy transition should be the top priority from here on out.

This season may not be salvageable, but the future is.