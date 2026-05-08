Rookie minicamp is here for the Indianapolis Colts, and there will be plenty of talented prospects to monitor as the franchise sets sail on a journey to succeed in 2026.

While there is a bevy of names who will be present on Friday and Saturday, five prominent players stand out to keep a close eye on.

We'll start with a mountainous enforcer on the interior offensive line who could prove to be an ultra-valuable depth piece for Tony Sparano Jr.

Jalen Farmer | Guard

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) rushes as Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Colts decided to pad their interior offensive line with the 113th pick of the NFL Draft by selecting Kentucky's Jalen Farmer.

Farmer immediately slots in as the OL6 and could very well see action this season, given how injuries often happen on the offensive line in the NFL.

After starting two years with the Florida Gators, Farmer transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats. It was upon landing there that he showed his bruising talent. This intrigued the Colts, but nobody more than Sparano.

Sparano Jr.’s conviction in Jalen Farmer is so apparent, not only by his own words, but also by the #Colts war room’s reaction when he arrives to celebrate said draft selection.



🎥: @Colts https://t.co/RxH86gKHkC pic.twitter.com/EFmmsUSYYe — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 6, 2026

Farmer is a unit on the interior, and as long as he performs well during rookie minicamp, there's little reason to doubt that he'll be the most valuable insurance policy for Sparano's troops.

Deion Burks | Wide Receiver

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deion Burks fell to Indianapolis for their last pick of the NFL Draft at 254th overall. After starting his career with the Purdue Boilermakers for three years, he moved on from the Big Ten to join the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Burks is a blaze of speed, running a blistering 4.30-second 40-yard dash. Also, for his 5'9", 180-pound frame, he's incredibly powerful, as indicated by his ridiculous 26 reps on the 225-pound bench press at the NFL Combine.

Deion Burks is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.08 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 363 out of 3926 WR from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/and4mFjnzF pic.twitter.com/JdFnwfn2AM — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 21, 2026

It's not completely known how he fell this far in the draft, but the Colts aren't complaining. He's immediately the fastest wide receiver and can play both outside, and in the slot.

Burks has WR3 potential behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, but I'd expect Indianapolis to still find a reliable player for that role to compete long-term with Burks.

With so many capabilities as a pass-catcher and an offense like Shane Steichen's, Burks could be a deadly movable piece to threaten defenses in multiple ways.

George Gumbs, Jr. | Defensive End

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (34) warms up before a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

When the Colts selected George Gumbs Jr. with their 156th-overall pick, it was a pick that had the label of an athletic freak that general manager Chris Ballard loves to take a swing on.

Seen as more of an 'upside' selection, Gumbs started his college career as a pass-catcher for the Northern Illinois Huskies but then transitioned to edge rusher after two seasons.

This means he has fantastic speed, quickness, and burst off the edge. This was displayed at the NFL Combine.

Florida ED George Gumbs Jr. (6-4, 245) tests like a former 210lb 3-star WR recruit



🐊7.00 3-cone (absurd)

🐊41” vert (2nd all-time)

🐊33 5/8” arms



Three seasons on defense:

100 tackles, 11 sacks, 4 FF



Best could be ahead with development



pic.twitter.com/EJB5jZAdwT — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 14, 2026

Gumbs is a solid run defender with the potential to evolve into an all-around contributor to Lou Anarumo's defense.

It will be interesting to see how Gumbs performs. If he can hit the ground running and develop properly, there's a chance he may become an outright menace.

Lincoln Pare | Running Back (Undrafted Free Agent)

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats running back Lincoln Pare (7) runs against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the Servpro First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Lincoln Pare is an intriguing running back add for Indianapolis. He played five seasons for the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Texas State Bobcats but missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL.

Despite this setback, Pare put up impressive numbers the next two years after the injury. However, his last year with the Bobcats was a season to behold.

He amassed 1,128 rushing yards, 312 receiving yards on 37 catches, and 14 all-purpose touchdowns.

A moment I’ll never forget !

Gods Plan! I am an Indianapolis Colt !

Dreams do come true! Can’t wait to get to work! @Colts @TXSTATEFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/FzI6uQum2g — Lincoln Pare (@Lincdog4) April 25, 2026

Pare is on the smaller side, but possesses immense strength and grit. Given how well he recovered from a devastating ACL injury, his toughness won't be in doubt.

Currently, it's DJ Giddens and rookie Seth McGowan behind Jonathan Taylor, but Pare has an amazing opportunity to toss himself into that fray.

Nolan Rucci | Offensive Tackle (Undrafted Free Agent)

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State's Nolan Rucci is a mountain of a man, standing at 6'8" and weighing 314 pounds. The Colts have invested in Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis as the starting offensive tackles, but the depth leaves something to be desired.

Behind Raimann and Travis are Blake Freeland and Luke Tenuta. While Tenuta was serviceable as a backup in 2025, Freeland is a different story.

The former BYU alum has been more of a liability than anything. He's also coming off a fractured leg injury that wiped out his 2025 campaign.

With all of this in mind, Rucci has a golden opportunity to move his way up the depth chart and become a swing tackle for Sparano.

Rucci was excellent at protecting the QB in 2025, allowing a mere sack on 302 pass-blocking snaps. He was also a viable run-blocker, which Indianapolis needs, given the offense will still run primarily through the ground attack.

Rucci is arguably the most intriguing undrafted free agent Indianapolis picked up, and he has a good chance to make the final 53-man roster.

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