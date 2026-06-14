Biggest Overreaction from Colts Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts had their 2026 minicamp from June 9th to the 11th and now get to rest before kicking into training camp in late July.

During minicamp, several players found themselves in the headlines. Daniel Jones with his Achilles recovery, the backup QB battle between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard, and multiple positional competitions.

However, one player has received a bevy of concern from fans and analysis: wide receiver Alec Pierce. This is because of a cleanup procedure on an ankle injury he sustained during the 2025 season.

Pierce was signed to a monumental four-year, $114 million deal after a fantastic 2025 season where he caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and scored six touchdowns.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce, who signed a 4-year, $114M contract this offseason, underwent an ankle procedure that will sideline him for roughly three months, but he should be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/xYat1ICy8Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 20, 2026

It's understandable why there's concern about his situation.

Pierce is now the official WR1 for Indianapolis, which puts immense expectations firmly in his lap. Fans and critics were skeptical of Indy's decision since Pierce has never eclipsed 50 catches.

Now, adding on the fact that he was seen walking gingerly on that ankle throughout minicamp only makes the skepticism rise.

#Colts WR Alec Pierce walking gingerly with a brace on his left ankle.



He said today that there’s no definite timetable on when he’ll be back. Initially, he was given a 4-6 month recovery time after his March surgery. @WISHNews8 @wrtv #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/ib3aDBbnK1 — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) June 10, 2026

However, there are key facts to point out about Pierce's ankle procedure and his absence from minicamp.

First and foremost, Pierce didn't sustain any season-ending injury or severe setback. Yes, the ankle is a massive focus since it's detrimental to his success as a receiver.

But it wasn't a surgery to completely repair any injury like Jones' was with his Achilles tear. This was a simple cleanup procedure as a preventive measure.

This type of surgery is to remove irritation, scar tissue, and joint clutter. In fact, superstar running back Jonathan Taylor had something similar done to his ankle about three years ago.

Given that Taylor was an absolute menace last season, putting up 1,963 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns through 17 games, I'd say that the ankle has been just fine since the procedure.

Pierce's situation is nearly the same, and there's no chance he'll get 369 touches in 2026 like Taylor did last season.

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce looks on before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Nobody should overreact to Pierce's ankle, and the fact that he didn't participate in minicamp is actually a good move from Indianapolis.

It's far better to treat the situation with care, rather than toss Pierce out onto the field and risk further injury to one of the most important parts of his constitution ahead of his first season being the Colts' top pass-catcher.

Pierce hasn't proven anything yet as the WR1, and without Michael Pittman Jr. on the field to soak up so many targets, the pressure is fully on the former second-round selection out of Cincinnati.

Indianapolis is protecting their massive investment, and nobody should see this as a high-level concern. It's smart, logical, and makes perfect sense to hold him out as he gets ready for a pivotal 2026 campaign.

His success and transition into a far larger role is one of the most important X-Factors in the Colts stabilizing this season to get back to what made this team start 2025 as the hottest NFL squad before falling off a cliff.

I expect Pierce to be ready and able, but only when it matters most. It's worth keeping an eye on, but no overreacting about.

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