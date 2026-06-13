It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts are at the end of the excuse road after three underwhelming years with Shane Steichen as the head coach and nine disappointing years with Chris Ballard as GM.

It's fair to say that each has a modicum of room for a pass.

Steichen has had to endure a whopping six QBs, and Ballard had Andrew Luck retire. However, the NFL doesn't wait, and this appears to be the last chance for both.

With that being said, it's all about the quarterback position getting solved for Indianapolis; that appears to be riding on the shoulders of Daniel Jones.

In an article from ESPN's Dan Graziano highlighting QB questions for all 32 NFL teams, the obvious one gets asked about Indianapolis: was it right to bring back Jones?

"They'd better hope that was the right decision. Jobs and the future direction of the franchise are riding on it."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's stale to talk about Jones' numbers from last year with the Colts - but, in a more refreshing way to state it, he was playing better than ever under Steichen's tutelage and game plan.

Unlike his six brutal seasons with the New York Giants, Jones had a talented set of pass-catchers (Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren) and a bruising offensive line that could actually protect him.

Yes, Jones did have the incredible Saquon Barkley, but he was often injured, which left Jones' options leading New York's offense quite thin. Luckily for Jones, he found his footing with gusto in the Circle City.

After a phenomenal 8-2 start that had Jones sitting squarely in the MVP conversation with teammate Jonathan Taylor, it looked like Indianapolis finally found their franchise signal-caller.

Sadly, Jones sustained a fractured leg, which was followed by a horrific Achilles tear that ruined a great debut season with the Colts.

Now, the future of the Colts' current setup of Steichen and Ballard is hanging on Jones staying healthy and replicating what he did in the first 10 games last year.

The good news is that Jones has appeared to be in good spirits and on track for a full recovery to start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the regular season so far through OTAs.

Daniel Jones: feeling good. Asked about participating 11 on 11 this week, but knew that was out of question. pic.twitter.com/6F0LXXvHhT — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) June 9, 2026

The Colts' offense has pretty much everyone intact from what Jones had access to last year. While the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. is a big one, Steichen's scheme is exotic and impactful enough to make up for it.

The Colts can't afford to have a down season from Jones or for the former Duke Blue Devil to sustain another big injury.

For reference, after Jones was playing on a fractured leg, Indianapolis lost seven straight games to finish with the most pathetic streak of any NFL team in 2025.

This isn't to knock backups Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr., but neither of those two has shown the sure-fire ability to lead a team to the postseason.

If Jones can get back to 100 percent health, stay on the field for all 17 games, and look the part like he did last season, Indianapolis will be in the best spot to succeed.

However, if we see the Giants' version of Jones, or he falls to injury again, there's a high probability that this front office, roster, and coaching staff could be gutted for a fresh start.

The NFL is a team sport, but there is no position more important for a winning formula than having an efficient and healthy QB.

The hope for Indy is for that formula to be configured by Jones in the last gasp effort for Steichen and Ballard.

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