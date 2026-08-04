There are plenty of position battles to look out for during the Indianapolis Colts' training camp this year.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau versus Arden Key for starting defensive end, Ashton Dulin versus Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for WR3, and A.J. Haulcy versus Hunter Wohler for starting strong safety all stand out.

However, Stephen Holder at ESPN believes the top battle to watch has nothing to do with a starting position. Instead, he highlights the backup QB competition between Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr.

"It's becoming increasingly possible that 2023 No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson Sr. will remain on the roster despite the trade request he made this offseason. If so, that means he remains in the mix behind starter Daniel Jones, squaring off with 2025 draft pick Riley Leonard.

Look for Richardson and Leonard to alternate preseason starts and compete for the backup role."

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) look on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always important for an NFL squad to have a capable backup quarterback to keep the ship afloat should the starter need to miss time; this is especially the case for Indianapolis.

Starter Daniel Jones is coming off two devastating injuries from the 2025 campaign. He started by sustaining a fractured fibula, which limited his pocket navigation, ability to run, and capability to put zip into his throws.

Following his fractured leg, Jones sustained a season-ending Achilles tear. While Jones is showing immense promise to start Week 1, he also has never played a full season in his seven years.

Richardson should have received the nod to fill in for Jones, but he sustained an injury himself; a fractured orbital bone that placed him on Injured Reserve, opening the door for Leonard.

Leonard didn't light the world on fire, but as a sixth-round selection, he outplayed expectations, nearly defeating the venerable Houston Texans defense on the road in Week 18.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) passes the ball during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Family Day on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If I were a betting man, I'd put more belief into Leonard backing up Jones than Richardson.

Leonard showed more promise during two games of action last season than Richardson had during most of his 15 career starts before the 2025 campaign.

It does need to be clarified that Richardson is the far deadlier threat between the two, but when we consider his inaccuracy, inability to stay healthy, and lack of football IQ, it puts Leonard immediately as a front-runner.

Richardson also hasn't rescinded his trade request he made earlier in the year, and the fact that no teams have bit on the offer, it shows what the rest of the league thinks about adding Richardson to their ranks.

Perhaps a squad will take a shot on Richardson, but if we're going with recent trends, he's going to remain on the roster for the final year of his rookie contract.

This means that 2026 is his last chance to make something of his time in the Circle City after looking like a complete bust since being drafted in 2023.

The wish for Indianapolis is that Jones can play a full season, but seeing how he's never done it, there's a high probability that either Richardson or Leonard will start this year.

If Richardson can supplant Leonard as QB2, then he could have a golden opportunity to step into the fray under center and prove the detractors wrong.

However, I can't see him beating out Leonard. I expect Richardson not only to remain on the roster but to finish his time with the Colts behind the former Notre Dame leader.

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