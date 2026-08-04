Colts' DeForest Buckner Provides Update on Neck Injury

There is no debate about how important DeForest Buckner is to the Indianapolis Colts. When you ask head coach Shane Steichen, he does not mince words for the former All-Pro.

“He means everything to this defense," Steichen said. "He's been a pillar here for so long, 10-year-plus vet. He leads the right way, works the right way."

But at the end of the 2025 season, the Colts weren't sure if one of their pillars would be able to return.

Buckner suffered a herniated disc in his neck against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. He received stem cell injections and returned to play in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, but ultimately underwent a season-ending procedure following the contest.

Neck injuries are always scary, especially at a position like defensive tackle, where there is a chance the head and neck area will be contacted on every play. Buckner revealed this offseason that thoughts started to creep into his head about whether he wanted to continue playing the game he loved.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walks up the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After conversations with his family and those closest to him, Buckner decided he wanted to return. He wasn't ready to give up football, and the doctors believed he would make a full recovery. With his head in a good space, he focused on his recovery and returning to the player he once was.

Early signs in training camp have been promising. Buckner has been progressing each day and even participated in 11-on-11 work last week. Everyone is pleased with the progress he is making.

“It's coming along good," Buckner admitted. "Yeah, it was, what, a couple days ago where I was able to get a couple reps in 11-on-11? I'm just feeling everything out and everything for the first time in live reps, and I mean, neck responded well. Obviously, a little muscle soreness here and there. Obviously, it was expected, first time getting back out there, but all in all, everything was great.”

As Buckner continues to work his way back to full strength, taking care of his neck is paramount. The three-time Pro Bowler has always emphasized on taking care of his body and recovery. Now that will involve more treatment on his neck to ensure a setback does not happen.

"Just spending some extra time with recovery and stuff like that," Buckner mentioned. "Emphasizing recovering with my neck and everything, some soft tissue or tracking stuff."

Since Buckner has not been able to take all the first-team reps as he normally does, it has provided young players like Colby Wooden and Adetomiwa Adebawore a chance to work with the starters. Wooden came over from the Green Bay Packers this offseason in the Zaire Franklin trade, while Adebawore is coming off of a career-high 4.0 sacks in 2025. Both players have flashed at certain points during the first week of practice.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) walks up the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The goal is for both to play substantial roles in the rotation so Buckner and Grover Stewart are not relied upon to play 70-80% of the snaps. The Colts want to keep their two starters, both of whom are over 30, fresh throughout the season. Buckner likes what he sees out of the young defensive tackles.

"They have quickness and everything and just being able to see them continue to get better with their technique each and every day," Buckner explained. "Their hand placement within the run game, it's been fun to see, and their footwork with stunts. Yeah I mean, both of them have been able to make flashes of plays throughout training camp so far. It's been fun to watch.”

While he may like watching the young players come into their own, Buckner wants to be out there for himself. While Buckner graduated to 11-on-11 reps in no pads, he only participated in individual work when the pads came on Monday. But the next checkbox will be getting involved in team work with the pads on, and that should come sooner rather than later.

"Just the workload. Just gradually increasing my reps throughout training camp," Buckner said. "Just bridging that gap. Obviously, it was our first time in pads today. I only did (individual) today, and hoping to get some reps with contact tomorrow.”

For the Colts' defense to get to where they want to be, Buckner will be a huge part of that. As long as he keeps progressing on this track, it won't be long before #99 is wrecking plays in the backfield yet again.

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