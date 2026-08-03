Colts Position Battles are Starting to Take Shape in Training Camp

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts put on the pads for the first time since the 2025 regular season concluded.

Their key position battles have largely played out as we expected going into the preseason, but they've slowly but surely started to solidify as we move through training camp.

The Colts have started to make some headway in their battles in question, with today's first padded practice painting a clearer picture of what's to come in 2026.

Follow along as I break down the status of each battle through five training camp practices thus far.

Running Back

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) catches a pass Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' position battle at backup running back between DJ Giddens and rookie Seth McGowan has showcased promise on the ground, but has also proved that neither is a legitimate threat as third-down backs.

You'd want star running back Jonathan Taylor taking reps on crucial third downs either way, but neither Giddens nor McGowan has stacked days that boost confidence they could fill in to become viable options as passcatchers or pass protectors.

However, with the pads coming on today, we can now get a better idea of just how impactful they can be in the passing game.

Both players had brutal drops during the team's first four pad-less practices, but McGowan has started to find a groove of sorts. McGowan has only had two short receptions on swing passes since, but this recent development, on top of him clearly being the better option between the tackles, bodes well for his overall outlook.

Kicker

Indianapolis Colts kicker Blake Grupe (10) kicks during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The kicking competition between veterans Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe has merely gotten underway, but the latter has quickly become the clear-cut favorite. Shrader has only missed one field so far, a 50-yarder, while Grupe has been flawless in their head-to-head matchup late last week and during his individual showing on Monday.

Shrader still looks to be a viable option and he will get his opportunity for a solo test later this week, but with Grupe's excellence, a showing that's included multiple conversions from beyond 50-yards, it'll take a near-perfect performance to prove special teams coordinator Brian Mason and head coach Shane Steichen otherwise.

Defensive End

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran newcomer Arden Key has taken the majority of the starting reps at defensive opposite Laiatu Latu thus far. Second-year edge defender Jaylahn Tuimoloau has gotten some run with the first unit, but has mainly flashed on the second team with three would-be sacks in the first week.

Key has flashed as an edge setter in the run game, with Tuimoloau doing so in pass rush, but neither has yet to separate as the leader in the clubhouse.

Wide Receiver

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16), Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime Colts special teams ace and sporadic offensive contributor Ashton Dulin remains the favorite to earn the offense's starting opening at wide receiver through five days of training camp, but not by as much as he did exiting veteran minicamp in the spring.

Veteran newcomer Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has started to give Dulin a run for his money in recent practices, and although he was quiet during today's practice, he has at least shown to be a viable depth option.

Veteran wideout Laquon Treadwell has also regularly rotated in with the starting unit, but it's looking like the battle for WR3 is between Dulin and Westbrook-Ikhine.

Linebacker

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie CJ Allen is still poised to become the Colts' next quarterback of the defense in year one as it's been projected since he was drafted 53rd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He returned to the gridion late last week after starting training camp on the Active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List as he worked back from a tweaked calf injury, and has been a consistent, solid performer in the three practices since.

Through the Colts' first five practices, fellow rookie Bryce Boettcher has taken most of the first team reps regardless of who was standing alongside him, and he and Allen served as the defense's starting tandem to end the final 11-on-11 session today.

Safety

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither has missed a couple of practices as well, and he's still regularly rotating in on the first team. Time will tell if the veteran earns a starting role, but as of now, it's looking like the Colts aren't against starting multiple rookies at linebacker in 2026.

Neither player has had a flashy performance thus far, but it does appear that Wohler is the leader in the clubhouse. We'll see if Haulcy can become the player the Colts have hoped he'll be with more opportunity, but so far, it's been more of a schematic test than anything else.

Quarterback

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle for the offense's primary backup quarterback role has been tough to gauge through five practices thus far. Fourth-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has mainly been his typical hot-and-cold self, while second-year quarterback Riley Leonard has, for the most part, been a steady hand in the underneath passing game with a couple of poor decisions throughout.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter