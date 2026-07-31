What I Saw From Rookie LB CJ Allen's Debut at Colts Training Camp

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts welcomed back their top 2026 draft selection, former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, to training camp today, and he had a promising debut that suggests they made the right decision in moving on from longtime starter Zaire Franklin earlier this offseason.

Allen was absent from the Colts' first two practices as he was working back from a tweaked calf injury he sustained in a recent workout, which landed him on the team's Active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List ahead of training camp.

The Colts' rookie linebacker was a full participant in his first NFL training camp practice, and I'm breaking down everything I saw from his showing in question.

Allen's Training Camp Debut

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen will have a lot on his plate as a rookie, but both he and the Colts are confident that he'll prove to be a draft steal once it's all said and done.

Allen spent years manning the Georgia Bulldogs' defense, an operation that is fruitful for aspiring NFL linebackers as it offers similar verbiage and complex scheme requirements.

Even in his first bit of training camp run at the next level, Allen proved to be a top-tier communicator who is capable of leading an entire unit, showcasing natural vocal leadership even in the team's individual period.

#Colts rookie LB CJ Allen’s entire individual period in his training camp debut.



He was just activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List this morning. pic.twitter.com/wi8WqBAIcp — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) July 31, 2026

Allen then went into team periods as the starting linebacker for the majority of the reps.

He didn't make any splash plays, but he also never found himself in poor positioning. Specifically, Allen had some intriuging reps that suggest his blitzing and run fits will be where he shines come regular-season time.

“It definitely felt good walking out with my cleats on. And being able to walk up the blue carpet with my teammates, my linebackers and stuff like that. So man, it was great," Allen said about his return to the gridiron.

So far, so good with Allen in terms of his overall pro-readiness, but it's also promising that he looks fresh coming back from a recent calf injury.

Wise Beyond His Years

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) warms up Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is turning to a rookie to become the green dot of his defense for the first time in his NFL career, with Allen set to lead the charge in his first season.

Although he's unproven, the Colts were confident that Allen could offer rare stability at MIKE linebacker, even as a rookie, and there were certainly flashes of such in his return to the gridiron.

“It's definitely exciting," Allen said about the opportunity to lead an NFL defense as a rookie. "That's how I kind of see it, as a great opportunity, I know nothing is given. I got to go out there and earn it each different day, and that's what I'm willing to do.”

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo addressed Allen's absence after Thursday's practice, and claimed that he sees this brief setback as nothing to fret about when it comes to the rookie's overall acclimation.

“I don't think much. I mean, he's again – another guy that never left this building all summer," Anarumo said yesterday in response to what Allen will need to catch up on after missing the first two practices. "Works his butt off both physically and mentally. So, he's around. He sees what's going on, so I'm not too worried about it."

Allen's being learning Anarumo's multiple defense since he entered rookie minicamp back in the spring, and it appears that he's already learned plenty.

We'll really start to see Allen's impact once he's ramped up for the Colts' first practice with pads on Monday, but it's a great start for the team's new-look defense after their new rookie leader was welcomed back earlier today.

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