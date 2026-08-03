Two Notable Colts Are Already on the Roster Bubble

The Indianapolis Colts are five practices into training camp, but two notable names appear to face uphill battles for roster spots.

During the Colts' first padded practice on Monday, Indianapolis opened a drive-simulated 11-on-11 period with its roster-bubble group, led by quarterback Easton Stick.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones and wide receiver Deion Burks were surprising players working with that unit. One practice period will not decide either player’s future, but their placement deserves attention.

Jaylon Jones’ Unexpected Fall Down the Depth Chart

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) reacts in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones’ situation is difficult to understand considering what he accomplished before defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo arrived. The former seventh-round pick started all 17 games in 2024, finishing with 100 tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Jones was frequently asked to survive on the outside against opposing starters, and he gave Indianapolis dependable production at a position that needed it. He was not perfect, but he looked like a young corner the Colts could continue developing.

That trajectory changed after Anarumo took over the defense in 2025. Injuries affected Jones’ season, but he also never appeared to have the same standing within the structure.

Now, Jones is practicing behind a starting cornerback group that includes Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward and Justin Walley. That trio offers talent, but seeing Jones pushed into a roster-bubble unit raises a question.

Is this simply the result of a deeper secondary, or does Jones no longer fit what Anarumo wants from the position? Jones’ fall from full-time starter to the roster-bubble group suggests the new defensive staff views him much differently.

Deion Burks Fighting to Preserve His Opportunity

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks catches a pass Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burks’ placement was equally disappointing, even if his roster status was never guaranteed as the No. 254 overall pick. Indianapolis drafted him in the seventh round after he ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash and produced 151 receptions, 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns in college.

That speed and production made Burks look like one of the more intriguing late-round swings in the draft. He has the athletic profile to become a vertical weapon, which Indianapolis should be reluctant to give away too quickly.

Burks also received the most opportunities during Monday’s punt-return period, taking five reps compared with two for Anthony Gould and one for Josh Downs. However, he muffed one punt, giving him another mistake to overcome while competing for a roster spot.

The Colts’ receiver room is not strong enough to dismiss a developmental player with Burks’ upside without giving him every opportunity. Alec Pierce and Josh Downs lead the group, but the depth behind them remains unsettled.

Jones and Burks still have camp and the preseason to change their standing this summer. However, Monday offered the clearest indication yet that two talented Colts may be closer to the roster bubble than expected.

Recommended Articles

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter