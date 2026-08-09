Biggest Takeaways From Day 9 of Colts Training Camp: Defense Wins Convincingly

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts wrapped their ninth training camp practice at Grand Park and now break for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The Colts will travel to Foxborough on Monday to do some joint scrimmage work with the Patriots before their game on Thursday. This week will be the first extended look at the Colts' roster, as taking on opposing teams gives us a better idea of how they'll fare once the regular season arrives.

Follow along as I break down my biggest takeaways from the Colts' final training camp practice before they officially begin their preseason slate.

Daniel Jones Struggles For First Time All Camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) waits to run a drill Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the second of Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' wide receiver room has been without Alec Pierce and Josh Downs for two consecutive days now, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones is starting to feel it.

To be fair, Jones himself wasn't as in control as he's been in training camp up to this point, but it makes sense that Indy's secondary is proving to be too much to handle.

Jones had two interceptions on Sunday after having just one in eight practices prior. Neither was a truly bad throw, given that the intended passcatchers both got hands on the ball, but both interceptions can be attributed to poor decisions by Jones. His process was sped up by a quick pass rush by the defense, which led to a forced throw. Finally, Jones took a red zone sack that put a bow on his roughest outing of training camp so far.

Even outside of his lowlights, Jones was forced to dink-and-dunk all morning long. This, of course, is patented Daniel Jones, as he often opts to take what the defense gives him, but it was more of the defense dictating where he goes than it was Jones being strategic.

The Colts' starting quarterback was bound to have a subpar showing at some point, especially as he's coming back from an Achilles tear, so at least this performance can be regarded as an off day and nothing more.

Pair of Colts Veteran Defenders Have Camp-Best Days

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) points to a fan in the stands on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Cam Bynum and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had their best showings of training camp thus far.

Bynum single-handedly shut down an 11-on-11 session against head coach Shane Steichen's starting Colts offense. He started things off by intercepting a late throw from Daniel Jones to Jonathan Taylor in the flats. It was ultimately a poor decision that was sped up by the defensive end duo of Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau, but Bynum's heads-up play was what sealed the day.

Then, Bynum continued this session by locking down an Ashton Dulin double move on an island, which took away Daniel Jones's first read, forcing him to check it down. Bynum was seen blitzing off the edge on numerous occasions throughout practice, and his first rep -- in this initial team period -- resulted in a would-be sack.

DeForest Buckner has been slowly but surely ramping up as he works back from his neck injury (herniated disc) in 2025, and today was the first time he took the majority of first-team 11-on-11 reps.

Buckner was constantly on the backfield, particularly against the run, and looked like the elite interior defender he's established himself as over the years. The Colts' longtime star defensive tackle still has a ways to go before we can deem him to be back like he never left, but today was a much-needed first step in ensuring that Lou Anarumo's defense will have its tone-setter for 2026.

Backups QBs Shine Late

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither Anthony Richardson nor Riley Leonard stood out early in Sunday's practice, but both finished on a high note.

Leonard was dealing with the second team in his final 11-on-11 session, as he went 3-4 during a drive-simulated period and ultimately found paydirt through the air. Leonard had numerous strong throws in this session, and he capped it off with a beautiful throw to Eli Pancol for a deep score.

Richardson especially struggled early on during Sunday's practice, but his 2-minute warning drive with the second team began and ended in entertaining fashion. The fourth-year quarterback kicked things off by connecting with rookie wide receiver Deion Burks on a deep ball up the left sideline. The second play was a pass that netted a defensive pass interference call, and the drive ended on the third play when rookie running back Seth McGowan went untouched for a 25-yard rushing touchdown.

Highlights have been few and far between for both quarterbacks throughout training camp, but today was one of the few examples of sustained success, which should only do wonders for their confidence moving forward.

Rookie Defenders Show Out

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) walks up the field Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Top draft selection (53rd overall) CJ Allen was out for the third consecutive practice as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, but a pair of his classmates shined in his absence.

Safety A.J. Haulcy has become the de facto starter at strong safety during the Colts' past six practices, with second-year defender Hunter Wohler being sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Sunday's practice was the first time he's truly stood out so far.

Haulcy had a heads-up interception during the team's initial 11-on-11 session, a high red zone period. After a rushed Daniel Jones throw in the middle of the field jumped off wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's fingertips, Haulcy pounced and looked to have enough daylight to take it the distance for a pick-six.

Haulcy's headlining interception featured the well-regarded ball skills that made him an intriguing draft prospect, and his stout coverage that followed suggests he can be a viable starting option in year two if called upon.

Outside of Haulcy, the Colts' fifth-round selection, defensive end George Gumbs Jr., is quickly becoming an intriguing player off the edge.

Gumbs Jr. has been dominating the third-team/developmental side of the roster as of recent, and today saw him take a huge step as he began working with the second team for the first time all training camp. He kicked off his first session with a would-be sack and remained with the second unit throughout the rest of practice.

The rookie defensive end has been viewed as a raw pass rusher who needed developmental work since he was drafted in the middle rounds of Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but he's quickly establishing himself as a potential designated pass rusher option for the 53-man active roster.

He didn't stick out as the others did, but rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher continues to be a steady option in the middle of Lou Anarumo's Colts defense. Especially with CJ Allen out, it's nice to see the Colts' fourth-round draft pick appear to be a reliable option with each practice.

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