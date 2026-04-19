Build-A-Ballard: Linebackers the Colts May Target in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Build-A-Ballard series is back just in time for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the draft a little under a week a way, it's time to look at which players best fit the Indianapolis Colts and the Chris Ballard mold.

For those who are unaware of this series, Build-A-Ballard uses past information about Colts general manager Chris Ballard-led draft classes in order to predict players that he will be high on in the upcoming class. Ballard is a strong believer in testing numbers, so this series has been able to produce quite a few hits since it debuted in 2019.

This year's edition will offer a slight change-up, as Ballard has begun to mold his archetype to fit his coaches on the offensive and the defensive sides of the ball. So, in order to filter out some of the noise and account for those variables, the series will also factor in notable picks made by teams that had heavy influence from Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo (depending on which side of the ball is under the microscope).

This year will also cut out most of the former round six and round seven selections, as it has become increasingly obvious over time that Ballard strays away from his archetype and targets players that his scouts advocate for in those rounds.

Without further ado, let's dive into the linebacker group in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Past Drafted Players by Chris Ballard

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) reacts during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Colts have selected five off-ball linebacker prior to round six in Chris Ballard's time as general manager. While there is a mixed bag when it comes to this group, like every drafted group in the NFL, Ballard has found some incredible gems at linebacker in the past.

Anthony Walker Jr., Northwestern (161st overall pick in 2017): Walker was a highly productive college player that slipped in the draft due to underwhelming measureables. While nothing special in the NFL, he did churn out a productive nine year career in the NFL, starting 83 total games with four different teams. He announced his retirement in the 2026 offseason.

Shaquille Leonard, South Carolina State (36th overall pick in 2018): Leonard was well on his way to a Hall of Fame career after his rookie contract, notching four consecutive All-Pro seasons for the Colts from 2018-2021. Injuries derailed a promising career from that point onward, as he was released from the team in 2023 before officially retiring in the 2025 season.

Bobby Okereke, Stanford (89th overall pick in 2019): Okereke is in the running for most "Ballard pick" in the general manager's time with the team. Okereke checked off every box, and he spent four productive years with the Colts. He spent the next three seasons of his career with the New York Giants, steadily producing as an above average starter in the league. He is currently a free agent at 29 years old.

E.J. Speed, Tarleton State (164th overall pick in 2019): Speed was a massive gamble taken on by Ballard and the Colts, as the former quarterback turned linebacker fought through a major injury history in college. He emerged as a solid player for the Colts, though, starting 32 games in six seasons with the organization. He is now entering his second season with the Houston Texans' as a key reserve player.

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri (151st pick in 2024): Carlies was another projection coming out of college, as he made the switch to linebacker after starting multiple seasons at safety. While there have been flashes in the pros, Carlies' NFL career has been marred by injury. He has appeared in just 14 games over two seasons with the Colts, starting just six.

Past Drafted Players by Lou Anarumo

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lou Anarumo-run teams don't have as long of a history of drafting linebackers, partially because the three players they did draft spent so much time on the field playing for him. Each player has put together a long career in the NFL, and each have arguably outplayed their draft positions.

Germaine Pratt, NC State (72nd overall pick in 2019): Drafted just 17 selections before Bobby Okereke, Pratt was a major pre-draft riser. He spent most of his time at safety at the college level before moving to linebacker in his final season. He started six seasons under Anarumo in Cincinnati before re-joining his former coach in Indianapolis last season. He is currently a free agent.

Logan Wilson, Wyoming (65th overall pick in 2020): Wilson was a highly productive college player that carried that production to the NFL level. He started 58 games over five seasons with Anarumo before a brief pit stop in Dallas last season. He recently announced his retirement this offseason.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State (107th overall pick in 2020): A linebacker built like a strong safety, Davis-Gaither spent five seasons under Anarumo as a key reserve and spot starter in Cincinnati. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason, hitting career-highs in every single statistic. He is now slated to start next season, in some capacity, for the Colts after signing a one year contract this offseason.

2026 Thresholds

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding in Anarumo's players alongside the five notable Chris Ballard draft picks paints a clear of the archetype the Colts are looking for. Anthony Walker Jr. is the biggest outlier of the group, and it appears that Ballard will branch out of his comfort zone for insanely productive players on day three. Outside of that though, he likes to stick to his types.

~ 230 pounds or heavier (all four linebackers drafted prior to day three have been heavier than 230 pounds, and five of the eight players overall have cleared this benchmark)

~ 31.5 inch arms or longer (four of the five Ballard draft picks cleared 33 inch arms, while six of the eight players overall have cleared the 31.5 inch threshold).

~ 4.65 second forty yard dash or faster (Shaquille Leonard was the only selection to not clear this mark, and he was reportedly dealing with an illness during his run)

~ Broad jump over 120 inches (only Walker Jr. and Pratt failed to clear this threshold of the eight linebackers selected).

~ 3-Cone drill under 7.3 seconds and a Short Shuttle under 4.5 seconds (only Leonard failed to clear those two numbers).

~ Bonus points for attending either the Senior Bowl or the Shrine Bowl (all three Anarumo selections played at the Senior Bowl and six of eight players overall attended one of the events)

~ Bonus points for a position change (three of the eight players changed positions either in college or after college, and this is a known trait that Ballard covets).

The 2026 NFL Draft Top 10 Fits

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

1.) Anthony Hill Jr., Texas - By far and away the number one fit in this class. He hit every single threshold, aside from the all-star game appearance. Elite testing, long arms, and a insanely productive player at a young age in two major conferences.

2.) Jaden Dugger, Louisiana - A late riser that checks nearly very box for the Colts. A former safety converted to linebacker, he boasts incredible 35 inch arms and elite testing scores in thos draft. He also transferred up in competition, another notable trait Ballard values.

3.) Jake Golday, Cincinnati - A former edge rusher converted to linebacker, Golday passes every test with long arms, elite athleticism, and tons of production at the college level. He also attended the Senior Bowl this offseason.

4.) Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU - A former tight end that committed to playing full-time at linebacker while at Cal, Elarms-Orr is the final player to check every single box. He had a strong senior bowl performance, barely hits the arm length threshold, and had an incredible final season at TCU.

5.) Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech - Rodriguez is the favorite of Colts' fans this offseason and he would be the perfect fit if he had a slightly bigger frame and longer arms. A former quarterback for Virginia, Rodriguez hit every single testing threshold easily and has that one special trait that Ballard is always looking for (ability to force turnovers).

6.) Jack Kelly, BYU - Kelly also just barely missed a perfect score for the Colts, coming in with slightly shorter arms than the threshold. He was an elite tester this offseason, though, and weighed in at 240 pounds. He transferred up from Weber State and became a mainstay on a strong BYU defense.

7.) Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State - Elliott is another player that came in with a slightly smaller frame and arm length, but he hit every other athletic threshold and was a senior bowl standout this offseason. His experience as a green dot player for Arizona State makes him an intriguing mid round option for the team.

8.) Harold Perkins, LSU - Perkins came in much lighter with shorter arms than the typical mold, but he was an All-SEC performer at edge as a true freshman. He is a bit positionless at the moment, but his athleticism is off the charts.

9.) Karson Sharar, Iowa - Sharar is a bit on the lighter side and he played under 1,000 defensive snaps in his college career, but he offers some athletic upside that the Colts should covet.

10.) Wade Woodaz, Clemson - A former safety converted to linebacker, Woodaz didn't hit the braod jump or short shuttle metrics that the Colts look for. With long arms and plenty of experience though, he could be an option later in the draft.

Potential Undrafted Free Agents to Watch

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) gestures a U as he talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This final group of five players will likely go undrafted this week, but they feature interesting athletic profiles that could make them potential fits. I know next to nothing about most of them, but they are worth a look purely for their athletic potential after their respective pro days.

1.) Wesley Bissainthe, Miami - 6'1" 225 pounds with 32 inch arms. 4.63 second forty yard dash / 4.52 second short-shuttle

2.) TJ Quinn, Louisville - 6'0" 225 pounds with 32 1/2 inch arms. 4.52 second forty yard dash / 33 inch vertical jump / 122 inch broad jump / 7.32 second three-cone drill / 4.52 second short-shuttle

3.) Erick Hunter, Morgan State - 6'2" 224 pounds with 33 1/8 inch arms. 4.45 second forty yard dash / 37 inch vertical jump / 130 inch broad jump / 4.28 second short-shuttle

4.) Eric Gentry, USC - 6'6" 228 pounds with 35 3/4 inch arms. 4.59 second forty yard dash / 35.5 inch vertical jump / 124 inch broad jump / 6.76 second three-cone drill / 4.41 second short-shuttle

5.) Khalil Jacobs, Missouri - 6'1" 227 pounds with 32 1/4 inch arms. 4.77 second forty yard dash / 40 inch vertical jump / 133 inch broad jump / 7.35 second three-cone drill / 4.54 second short-shuttle