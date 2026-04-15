Indianapolis, IN -- For the third time in the Chris Ballard era, the Indianapolis Colts are entering the NFL Draft without a first-round pick. It's a far too familiar feeling that Colts fans have likely grown accustomed to at this point in his tenure as the organization's general manager.

It's difficult to try to shake this hamstrung scenario as a positive. It is true that dealing a first-round draft selection, whether for a player or additional draft capital, more often than not nets similar face value. But even though not every NFL star was a former first-round pick, the hit rate of said range of selections typically outweighs the realized value in return.

As it stands, the team and its fans are once again being relegated to spectators for day one of the NFL Draft. During his media availability at the NFL Combine, general manager Chris Ballard did say that there's a good chance they move back from their second-round pick (47th overall), meaning the wait could last even longer.

The aforementioned normalcy of not having a first-round pick is back, but which draft result will we get this time?

Overall, the Colts' second-round success rate under Ballard has been the definition of hit-or-miss. Not just modest successes and failures, these draft picks have either become franchise cornerstones, have faded away into irrelevance (some due to injury), or, in one unfortunate instance, a combination of both.

Every 2nd-round Pick in the Ballard Era



CB Quincy Wilson (2017)

LB Darius 'Shaquille' Leonard (2018)

OL Braden Smith (2018)

OLB Kemoko Turay (2018)

DL Tyquan Lewis (2018)

CB Rock Ya-Sin (2019)

LB Ben Banogu (2019)

WR Parris Campbell (2019)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (2020)

RB Jonathan Taylor (2020)

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (2021)

WR Alec Pierce (2022)

CB Julius Brents (2023)

WR Adonai Mitchell (2024)

DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau (2025)

Though this is the third time the Colts are entering the NFL Draft without a first-round pick, there was a fourth instance where they forewent their Day 1 draft selection mid-draft, a trade back from the 26th overall pick with the Washington Commanders, who would go on to draft DE Montez Sweat.

The Colts' front office turned their return for Sweat's draft rights (46th overall in 2019, 2020 second-round pick) into pass rusher Ben Banogu, defensive back Marvell Tell II, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. One could argue that the trade was a wash after all, though the caveat being that was the 'worst' first-round pick of the era doesn't help matters. The Colts are used to drafting in the teens throughout Ballard's tenure, so surrendering that level of capital adds to the decision-making.

Similarly, the Colts have dished out first-rounders for established players prior to the draft, with the most recent installment being the mid-season blockbuster trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner. By giving up their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks (and 2024 second-round pick wide receiver Adonai Mitchell), the Colts are effectively treating Gardner's talents as worthy of multiple Day 1 selections.

The previous two examples are ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, when the Colts traded the 13th overall pick for eventual leader and franchise cornerstone defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and again the year following, when they traded a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick that eventually became a first-rounder for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Of the two instances of dealing a first-round pick ahead of the NFL Draft, both resulted in two of Chris Ballard's best drafts.

Notable 2020 draftees (post-DeForest Buckner trade):



WR Michael Pittman Jr. (34th overall)

RB Jonathan Taylor (41st overall)

S Julian Blackmon (85th overall)

OL Danny Pinter (149th overall)

Notable 2022 draftees (post-Carson Wentz trade):



WR Alec Pierce (53rd overall)

LT Bernhard Raimann (77th overall)

S Nick Cross (96th overall)

TE Andrew Ogletree (192nd overall)

S Rodney Thomas II (239 overall)

If you're solely betting on this history, it suggests that the 2026 NFL Draft will be a net-positive for Chris Ballard and Co., but will it be enough to move the needle?

The Colts' defense is desperate to add an impactful off-ball linebacker to the mix, while their defensive end room could use some sprucing up. There's been a ton of draft analysts mock-drafting linebackers to Indianapolis this cycle, for obvious reasons.

Thankfully, Ballard's two instances of drafting off-ball linebackers on Day 2 (rounds 2-3) of the draft have been home runs (Darius 'Shaquille' Leonard in 2018, Bobby Okereke in 2019). Even if he elects to disregard the position until Day 3 (rounds 4-7), he has success stories such as Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed, though it has been more than a half-decade since these data points.

His overall success at drafting off-ball linebackers may convince some fans that they'd prefer to wait it out until the later rounds to address said hole(s) and instead focus on adding an impactful defensive end to the room. I would tell those fans to hold their horses, as Ballard's history of drafting pass rushers on Day 2, and more specifically in the second round, is truly discouraging.

In total, here are the second-round pass rush picks under general manager Chris Ballard, as well as their corresponding season-high sack totals:

Kemoko Turay (2018 - R2, P52): 5.5 sacks

Tyquan Lewis (2018 - R2, P64): 4.0 sacks

Ben Banogu (2019 - R2, P49): 2.5 sacks

Dayo Odeyingbo (2020 - R2, P54): 8.0 sacks

Jaylahn Tuimoloau (2025 - R2, P45): N/A

Out of five second-round draft selections, three have been definitive misses, while Dayo Odeyingbo is a success story who is now benefiting from a promising rookie contract, whereas it's still a waiting game with Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

There's precedent for how this regime can fare in almost all stages of the NFL Draft, but will they finally break from their past shortcomings and right the ship entirely? Whatever that fate may be starts with their second-round pick in this year's draft.

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