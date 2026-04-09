Draft Expert Identifies Colts' Ideal Late-Round Fit

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing preparations for the 2026 NFL draft, with the event set to take place in Pittsburgh later this month. Indy has several needs to address, especially within the defensive front seven.

The Colts will be working without their first-round draft pick after general manager Chris Ballard used it in a trade package for cornerback Sauce Gardner this past November. Ballard is used to working without a first-round pick, but this year, the pressure is ramped up.

Indy must find impact players in every round of the draft. This year's defensive end class is considered to be fairly deep, which sets the Colts up nicely to find some Day 3 steals.

NFL Draft on SI's Justin Melo took it upon himself to find the perfect Day 3 pick for every team, and for the Colts, he went with Western Michigan edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

"Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves toolsy and traitsy pass rushers," Melo wrote. "Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker exploded for 14.5 sacks this past season after transferring to the program from Houston. Tucker also held his own against better competition at the Senior Bowl, displaying an athletic and speedy arsenal."

The Tucker Intrigue

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tucker’s 2025 season was nothing short of dominant. After transferring from Houston and barely registering production early in his college career, he exploded onto the national scene with 14.5 sacks, tying for the FBS lead.

"I just stayed persistent and kept believing in myself. I started playing football late, so I knew I was a project," Tucker said (via the Los Angeles Chargers' official website). "I went JUCO, I took the long route, so I knew I was a project, and I've always been working for a very long time. I wouldn't say it clicked, but I was just waiting for an opportunity."

Tucker earned a 92.7 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fourth among all defensive ends last season. On the year, Tucker recorded 55 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass defended. He generated 51 total pressures, proving his sack production was no fluke but rather the result of consistent disruption.

The Colts have lost several edge rushers this offseason, letting Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam walk in free agency. To replace the two of them, Indy brought in Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, but they could still use some more help.

Nadame Tucker is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 7.10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 605 out of 2085 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day.https://t.co/S5OL0OG2IA pic.twitter.com/x8h1y9Mwch — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 19, 2026

Tucker makes perfect sense as a Day 3 prospect who could develop into a starter. Although he's a tad undersized at 6-feet tall and 247 pounds, Tucker has excellent bend and speed, allowing him to find a way around stronger tackles.

Although he played against lower-level FBS opponents, Tucker still found a way to make an impact against Power 4 teams. In WMU's season opener against Michigan State, Tucker recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.

Indy wouldn't necessarily need Tucker to start from Week 1, but he could be used as a pass-rush specialist off the edge. Tucker will turn 26 this summer, so he would also be one of the oldest rookies in this year's draft class.

Tucker seems to be a high-upside prospect, and one who could fit perfectly in Lou Anarumo's defense.