3 Strong Colts Draft Fits to Help Replace Kenny Moore II

On April 10th, it was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter that the Indianapolis Colts and long-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II mutually agreed to seek a trade.

Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback. Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade. pic.twitter.com/VUYpsJDAEX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2026

Once this trade goes down, it will leave a massive hole in the Colts' cornerback room, namely at the nickel position.

While it's clear the franchise has immense faith in second-year cornerback Justin Walley, he's also coming fresh off an ACL tear he sustained during training camp last year, removing what could've been a great rookie year after he was running with the first team defense for Lou Anarumo.

While the Colts need edge rusher, linebacker, and wide receiver in the upcoming NFL draft, another slot cornerback cannot be ruled out of the equation.

With this in mind, here are three possible options that Indianapolis could target in next week's draft that could help remedy the void left behind when Moore is traded.

Early Rounds | D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after rushing the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Indiana Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds was used as an outside corner. However, Ponds' 5'9", 182-pound frame indicates he could be put inside as a slot player.

Ponds may not have the ideal size, but he's an incredibly fast player who fits the bill for an NFL nickel corner, and if the Colts want to take a big swing on the 2025 National Champion, they'll be getting a fantastic talent for the position.

D'Angelo Ponds is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.25 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 538 out of 3069 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/wmMcortkVh pic.twitter.com/Wx7Ina3z0O — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 7, 2026

Ponds played elite-level competition during his 15 games with the Hoosiers in 2025, and did everything at a high pace.

Whether it was defending the run, efficiency in coverage, or tackling efficiency (missed only two), he was a top-notch cornerback who was hardly a liability.

He finished his championship run with Curt Cignetti with 61 tackles, four tackles for loss, two picks, an interception return for a touchdown, and 11 pass breakups.

While Ponds does pose a liability to be out-jumped by downfield threats, he wouldn't necessarily have to worry about that in the slot position.

It's highly unlikely Indianapolis uses their second-round pick on a cornerback like Ponds, especially with the faith they're putting into Walley. However, it can't be ruled out.

Last year the cornerback room was leveled with injuries to the top players, so if Chris Ballard wants to solidify the position, perhaps Ponds is the answer.

Mid Rounds | Jadon Canady

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon's Jadon Canady is a versatile slot cornerback, and he'd go around the mid rounds in a realistic position where Indianapolis could take him while still securing more important roster needs earlier in the draft.

Canady had five years of college experience with Tulane (2021-2022), Ole Miss (2023-2024), and Oregon (2025).

He had experience with the Rebels as a safety and played well. He'd take that valuable experience and return to cornerback in 2025 with the Ducks.

Per Pro Football Focus, he was the second-best graded coverage defender (88.0). He only trailed the red-hot safety draft prospect, Dillon Thieneman (91.1).

He also put up 39 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. Based on his mid-round draft projection, he will fall right into a logical spot for Indianapolis.

Canady wasn't just a straight up slot cornerback for the Ducks, but was utilized all over the defense. He saw snaps in the following areas in 2025.

Defensive line | 21

Box | 81

Free safety | 128

Slot cornerback | 346

Outside cornerback | 27

If the Colts end up with Canady, they're getting a true Swiss Army Knife that Lou Anarumo can deploy in several areas of his scheme.

Late Rounds | Andre Fuller

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toledo's Andre Fuller played primarily on the outside at corner, but saw 70 snaps in the nickel position for the Rockets.

Similar to what Walley did with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Fuller can still be viewed as a slot defender for the Colts, and he'll likely be available on Day 3 of the draft.

Fuller has a great story. His first two years with the Rockets saw him used mostly in rotation, and he made a minimal impact with 29 tackles, a sack, and five pass breakups in 28 games.

Sadly, he sustained a core muscle injury that completely wiped out his 2024 campaign. This didn't slow down Fuller, as he'd return in 2025 and be the best cornerback on the team.

Give props to Toledo football for the NFL Combine secondary they trotted out:



S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (9.13 RAS)

CB Andre Fuller (9.50 RAS)

CB Avery Smith (6.95 RAS; rough shuttle)



🚀McNeil-Warren is about to be their second 1st Round DB in three years https://t.co/GSHQZiBens pic.twitter.com/XQIvINtlzu — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 1, 2026

Fuller has the elite size that Anarumo and Ballard crave in a cornerback. While he doesn't possess incredible long speed, he has the immediate quickness and strength to make an impact.

This is the most realistic cornerback on this list for Indianapolis. Given how well he dealt with adversity, the Colts wouldn't need to worry about his drive and determination.

Fuller is a unit at the cornerback position. His size and athleticism would be perfect for handling tight ends, and he has the immediate burst to pose an obstacle for slot receivers.

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