Colts' Keenan Allen Reveals Why He Signed With Indianapolis

For weeks, the Indianapolis Colts were searching for help at wide receiver. And for weeks, media and fans alike were clamoring for the team to sign Keenan Allen.

The veteran had yet to find a home for his 14th NFL season. While 34 years old, Allen showed no signs of age as he hauled in 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

As training camp progressed, it was clear that the Colts needed to add more to the wide receiver room. Alec Pierce continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery and has yet to see the field. Josh Downs is making plays like he normally does, but the rest of the group has been quiet.

Finally, the deal got done on Monday night, as Allen signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million. The six-time Pro Bowler had other options, but one person made Allen choose Indy.

“I’m looking forward to playing and I’m ready to play," Allen admitted. "Obviously, Shane’s (Steichen) my guy. We go way back having that familiarity. Just knowing Shane and being able to come in and plug and play.”

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talks with receiver Keenan Allen at a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Allen and Colts head coach Shane Steichen have a history dating back to 2014. Allen was entering his second season when the Chargers hired Steichen as an offensive quality control coach.

The two grew together, with Allen becoming one of the league's top receivers as Steichen climbed the coaching ranks. When Steichen served as the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, Allen recorded a combined 204 catches for 2,191 yards and 14 touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl in both seasons.

Allen and Steichen have a tremendous amount of respect for one another, and when the chance to work together again presented itself, it was a no-brainer.

“Genius," Allen remarked about Steichen. "He knows what he’s doing and he knows what he’s looking at. He doesn’t just have a coach mindset so to speak. He sees it from a player perspective, from a quarterback perspective."

"Excited to add Keenan Allen to our roster, a guy that I've known for a while," Steichen said. "Got a lot of respect on how he goes about his business as a professional and the consistency that he's brought over his entire career. He's going to add great depth to our room and come in and contribute."

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steichen usually does not get involved directly in player acquisitions, leaving that to general manager Chris Ballard and the rest of the front office. With Allen, it was different, as the wide receiver disclosed that the two of them had been in contact over the last few months about the possibility of teaming up again. The head coach's recruiting efforts worked.

“It’s been a little bit of back and forth, just me and him personally without the agent," Allen revealed. "Shane’s my guy, we talk throughout the season."

While the addition of Allen to the Colts' offense looks like a great fit on paper, they will now have to prove it.

Allen seems poised to take over the role previously held by Michael Pittman Jr., making tough catches over the middle in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. While Allen will not be the top option in the passing game, he immediately slots in as the Colts' WR3. This is a role Allen has thrived in previously, and he should fit seamlessly into Indy's offense.

Combine his skill set with the leadership Allen brings to the locker room, and the Colts believe this could be a home-run signing.

Keenan Allen's 3 other receiving touchdowns in 2025.



It's most likely that #Colts HC Shane Steichen utilizes him as a short-to-intermediate receiving option and in the red zone. Allen doesn't have a ton of juice left, but he has enough to find open space. https://t.co/0iWyAbXZE2 pic.twitter.com/ZFmFNIry1o — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) August 18, 2026

"The veteran presence one, and his production," Steichen answered when asked what Allen brings to the offense. "He's been productive every single year he's been in the league. So obviously, we want him to be productive again this year."

Allen also gives Daniel Jones another viable target in the passing game alongside Pierce, Downs, and Tyler Warren. Allen's familiarity with Steichen's scheme should allow him to be brought up to speed relatively quickly as he works to establish the all-important timing and connection with his new QB1.

It seems unlikely that Allen will receive the 122 targets that he did a season ago. But it's not about the amount of targets or catches for Allen. What's important is doing whatever it takes to win.

"I wanted to play," Allen said. "I wasn’t stressed about it, but I wanted to play. Once this came about, and you know, my relationship with Shane and the knowledge of the offense, it made it easy.

"I’m definitely ready to go.”

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