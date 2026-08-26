Colts' CJ Allen Reflects On Setback Suffered in Preseason

The Indianapolis Colts emphasized that they were looking to inject speed and youth into their front seven (linebackers and defensive linemen) this offseason.

They moved on from longtime starting MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin to kick off the overhaul, trading him to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

General manager Chris Ballard then decided to let 2025 mid-season signing LB Germaine Pratt walk and replaced him with veteran free agent Akeem Davis-Gaither, making it a seamless 1:1 transition from one former Lou Anarumo linebacker to another.

But the starting MIKE linebacker role was still up for grabs, and the Colts felt they had their immediate Zaire Franklin replacement after drafting former Georgia defender CJ Allen with their first pick (53rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, Allen spent most of his first professional training camp sidelined with injury (calf, hamstring), and as a result, has fallen out of favor to become the Colts' defense's green dot for Week 1.

Despite this unfortunate setback, Allen is determined to prove his worth in whatever role he's provided.

NFL Debut

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson (25) runs past Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) for a touchdown during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen missed the Colts' first preseason game and joint practice as he dealt with a nagging hamstring injury.

He returned to the gridiron the following week, where he made his NFL debut in a preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

“It was good being able to play football," Allen said about his experience in his debut. "Anytime, I know for me, I missed a little time. So anytime I’m out there playing football and strapping my helmet up it’s a blessing. It felt good being out there.”

CJ Allen's performance didn't suggest that he must start for the first-team Colts once the regular season arrives, nor did it say that he's unprepared for what the next level will bring. But rather, his three tackles and strong run fits prove that he's on a promising trajectory that could have him starting sooner rather than later.

“I think just overall just the game and playing football – I think you can always get better at that. There’s nothing that you can say, ‘I did perfect.’ There’s always room to improve," Allen said about his performance and how he can improve moving forward.

Allen wasn't the main starter in the Colts' preseason game against the Falcons, but was part of a fair rotation between him and his fellow linebackers.

“Just staying on top of our keys, knowing what to expect, different formations, different alignments and personnel," Allen said about the linebacker rotation in question's experience. "Knowing if this certain tight end is right here, he might go back and how deep he is. So, staying on our keys – just stuff that we go through in the linebacker room daily.”

Allen's Newfound Outlook

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen was regarded as a definitive day-one starter after being penciled in as Zaire Franklin's replacement from the moment he was drafted earlier this spring, but a pair of lower-body injuries (calf, hamstring) have prevented him from blossoming as expected.

“I think everything around here is filmed as far as the walk-thrus and the practices. Just making sure I’m honing in on that," Allen said about staying up to speed despite being sidelined. "Even though I’m not actually in taking the rep, but watching the guys in front of me that took that rep because I might get that same rep and just trying to know what I do.”

But even though Allen's year-one expectations have been lessened, at least early on, the rookie linebacker just wants to prove his worth regardless of the role he's given.

“Whether if I was starting – it doesn’t matter how that situation might look," Allen said about going from a day-one starter to a likely rotator. "I’m still going to show up the same way, work hard and control what I can control. I don’t look at it like that. Like I said, control what I can control and show up to work.”

CJ Allen will likely reclaim his expected spot in the defense's starting unit at some point this season, but for now he'll have to wait his turn. In the meantime, Allen will focus on film study and fortifying his body to go the distance that an NFL regular season requires.

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